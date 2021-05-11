17 Swimsuits To Take The Tie-Dye Trend Through Summer

Now that it’s officially time to hit the beach, you (obviously) deserve a new suit for your inaugural trip. One of the most popular trends from the past year, especially through quarantine loungewear, was tie-dye, which has now made its rightful way to swimwear. The ‘60s-inspired print is splattered across bikinis and one-pieces alike, so there is no doubt you’ll find a suit that you love.

From cute lounge sets in rainbow spirals to everyday bike shorts in a splatter of muted hues, tie-dye has become a fashion staple for warm-weather dressing. Plus, it doesn’t hurt that it’s super fun and colorful. Cult-favorite swimwear brands like Vitamin A, Tropic of C, and Luli Fama channel tie-dye’s playful and bright patterns, as well as big-name designers such as Mara Hoffman, Ulla Johnson, and Jonathan Simkhai. The best part? No DIY is required when it comes to your go-to summer swimsuit.

Groovy girl summer is upon us, and your crochet bucket hat and oversized frames are begging for a tie-dye bathing suit to complete the look. Keep scrolling to find the one for you.

