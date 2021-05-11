Copelyn Bengel
17 Swimsuits To Take The Tie-Dye Trend Through Summer

The groovy print is still taking over our wardrobes.

Now that it’s officially time to hit the beach, you (obviously) deserve a new suit for your inaugural trip. One of the most popular trends from the past year, especially through quarantine loungewear, was tie-dye, which has now made its rightful way to swimwear. The ‘60s-inspired print is splattered across bikinis and one-pieces alike, so there is no doubt you’ll find a suit that you love.

From cute lounge sets in rainbow spirals to everyday bike shorts in a splatter of muted hues, tie-dye has become a fashion staple for warm-weather dressing. Plus, it doesn’t hurt that it’s super fun and colorful. Cult-favorite swimwear brands like Vitamin A, Tropic of C, and Luli Fama channel tie-dye’s playful and bright patterns, as well as big-name designers such as Mara Hoffman, Ulla Johnson, and Jonathan Simkhai. The best part? No DIY is required when it comes to your go-to summer swimsuit.

Groovy girl summer is upon us, and your crochet bucket hat and oversized frames are begging for a tie-dye bathing suit to complete the look. Keep scrolling to find the one for you.

Tie-Dye Swimsuit
Diesel

With a black base, this classic one-piece has a vibrant colorful tie-dye as a contrast.

Multicolor Crystal Cinched Bikini Top
LA Hearts by PacSun
Multicolor Crystal Cheeky Bikini Bottom
LA Hearts by PacSun

This bikini has dainty cinched details throughout with a pastel marbled tie-dye print.

One Shoulder Cut Out One Piece Swimsuit
Everything But Water

In a ribbed fabric, this one-piece suit features trendy cut-outs in both the front and back.

Marisol Maillot
Ulla Johnson

A sophisticated olive tone elevates this tie-dye suit, which also has a feminine tie detail down the back.

Kia One Piece
Mara Hoffman

This one-piece has a watercolor effect and is made of recycled polyester and spandex with UPF 50+ protection.

Fif Triangle Bikini Top
Peixoto
Toni Side-Tie Bikini Bottom
Peixoto

This traditional string bikini comes in a neon orange and pink tie-dye that is guaranteed to make your sunnier days brighter.

Estrella Swimsuit
Jonathan Simkhai

This minimalistic swimsuit has cool-girl cut-outs and a simple halter neckline.

Blair Rainbow Tie-Dye Bikini Top
VDM The Label
Marley Rainbow Tie-Dye Bikini Bottoms
VDM The Label

In a perfect rainbow spiral tie-dye, this suit is your childhood DIY dream and it’s made of recycled materials.

Purple Tie Dye Triangle Bikini
Heron Preston

For the sporty swimmer, this purple tie-dye is adorned with logo bands and straps for an athletic touch.

Dreamsicle Underwire Top
Luli Fama
Dreamsicle High Leg Bottom
Luli Fama

This bathing suit top is a dream fit, with underwire support and an adjustable corset back.

Tie Dye One Piece Swimsuit
Tommy Hilfiger

In faded primary colors, this simple one-piece suit boasts maximal tie-dye.

Linda String Bikini Top
Melissa Simone
Linda String Bikini Bottom
Melissa Simone

This string bikini is a statement suit with bold colors throughout and contrasting leopard-print ties.

Mila Top
Vitamin A
Barcelona Bottom
Vitamin A

This washed out blue-and-white suit has a modern silhouette with a bandeau top and high-waisted bottoms.

Praia Top
Tropic Of C
Praia Bottom
Tropic of C

With a black-and-green palette, this tie-dye suit feels tropical and sporty.

Blue Tie Dye One Piece
Beach Groove Swimwear

A unique floral tie-dye pattern characterizes this suit. It also includes a cinched detail in front and a full-coverage back.

Marta Tie-Dye Underwire Bikini Swim Top
Letarte
Marta Tie-Dye High-Waist Swim Bottom
Letarte

This cool-hued swimsuit has an ombré look, a great shape, and lattice trim detailing.

Kolbie Top
Lovers + Friends
Kolbie Bottoms
Lovers + Friends

This bright suit has a tie-dye print that is made to reflect the colors of the sunset.