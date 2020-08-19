Alessandro Michele has turned Gucci into a beloved fashion label among the wealthy and hip. For those who do not fall into that category, it can seem a daunting task to truly capture the Gucci spirit (and very recognizable aesthetic) while balling on a budget, but the TikTokers have found a way.

Actor Lachlan Watson posted a video on their TikTok account, which has already collected over four million views, showing the world how to look and dress like a Gucci model with items already in their closet.

"First off you need a random turtleneck. Make it colorful," Watson said. "And then some random shirt that doesn't match it, and then a random vest. Layering is important. And then a bright green or bright colored jacket. Some vinyl pants. Maybe put on a little mini skirt over top of that. I know, stylish. A head scarf. This is very crucial. This is a Gucci staple. I have my Gucci sunglasses on. Some clear heels with some socks, of course. Some bright pink lipstick. And just like that, I'm a model for Gucci."

At the end of the TikTok video, Watson looks like they came off set of the latest Gucci campaign starring Harry Styles.

The fashion content trend has since taken off, with other TikTokers making their own videos showing off their own Gucci-inspired, model-worthy outfits. The social media platform has caught the attention of high-fashion brands before, including JW Anderson designer Jonathan Anderson, who released the pattern for his patchwork cardigan after TikTokers DIY'ed their own versions, as well as Hedi Slimane, whose new muses for Celine are most definitely eboys like Noen Eubanks and Chase Hudson. Will Michele start casting these TikTokers for upcoming runway shows or campaigns? At this point, we wouldn't be surprised.

Check out some of the videos, below, then start rummaging through your own closet to copy the look.