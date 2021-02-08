Valentine's Day is quickly approaching, which means that your upcoming date plans (and what outfit to wear) are currently in the works, whether they're happening IRL or virtually. Since most of us have spent the majority of the past year inside and away from the ones we love, this holiday seems even more important to show them exactly how much you care.

For most states across the country, things still don't seem as if they'll be returning back to "normal" anytime soon, which may cause some serious restrictions to those grand romantic gestures that usually surround the festive holiday. Nevertheless, you still need a bomb outfit for whatever your plans are, whether that's a socially distanced brunch, a walk through the park, or a special date via Zoom.

Below, we came up with the best lovecore-inspired outfits to wear for Valentine's Day no matter the occasion, from cozy pajamas for a chill night in to statement tops that will catch your long-distance loved one's eye through the screen.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Valentine's Day Outfit Ideas For Brunch

If dining out is still an option where you are, take the opportunity to go on a brunch date and aim for a flirty and romantic look.

Valentine's Day Outfit Ideas For Dinner

Nothing says Valentine's Day quite like a candlelit dinner, if you're into that. If you have the chance to go out, take this opportunity to get fully dressed to the nines. Or if takeout is the only option, why not dress up anyway?

Valentine's Day Outfit Ideas For A Walk In The Park

We understand the urge to just be outdoors, even in the winter. A cute walk through the park is a perfect excuse to wear the chic winter wardrobe you’ve been dying to break out.

Valentine's Day Outfit Ideas For A Zoom Date

For some, a Zoom or video chat date is the only way to see their significant other this V-Day. Thankfully, you only have to worry about the outfit from the waist up.

Valentine's Day Outfit For Ideas A Chill Night In

After spending a lot of nights in over the past year, spice up your favorite loungewear with luxe fabrics and some lingerie.