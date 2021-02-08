Jacquelyn Greenfield
Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

Fashion

17 Outfit Ideas For Your Valentine's Day Plans, From A Chill Night In To Zoom Dates

Statement tops, heart-inspired jewelry, cozy loungewear, and more.

fb
tw

Valentine's Day is quickly approaching, which means that your upcoming date plans (and what outfit to wear) are currently in the works, whether they're happening IRL or virtually. Since most of us have spent the majority of the past year inside and away from the ones we love, this holiday seems even more important to show them exactly how much you care.

For most states across the country, things still don't seem as if they'll be returning back to "normal" anytime soon, which may cause some serious restrictions to those grand romantic gestures that usually surround the festive holiday. Nevertheless, you still need a bomb outfit for whatever your plans are, whether that's a socially distanced brunch, a walk through the park, or a special date via Zoom.

Below, we came up with the best lovecore-inspired outfits to wear for Valentine's Day no matter the occasion, from cozy pajamas for a chill night in to statement tops that will catch your long-distance loved one's eye through the screen.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Valentine's Day Outfit Ideas For Brunch

If dining out is still an option where you are, take the opportunity to go on a brunch date and aim for a flirty and romantic look.

Kiss The Sky Layla Lace-Up Mini Dress
Urban Outfitters

A muted blush pink dress can be fitting for any brunch occasion.

Meadowlark Top
Reformation

This embroidered cream-colored top will go great with any pair of your favorite jeans.

Laura Lombardi Dolce Earrings
Garmentory

Add a subtle sparkle and touch of love with these gold heart earrings.

Valentine's Day Outfit Ideas For Dinner

Nothing says Valentine's Day quite like a candlelit dinner, if you're into that. If you have the chance to go out, take this opportunity to get fully dressed to the nines. Or if takeout is the only option, why not dress up anyway?

Gaia Two Piece Set
Farai London

You'll be sure to turn some heads in this matching set.

PIPED BLAZER DRESS
BBX Brand

Nothing says classic quite like a blazer dress, and this one takes it up a notch in a deep wine color with exposed piped seams.

Asymmetrical Stretch Tulle Mini Skirt
Fenty

Show some leg with this asymmetrical skirt that has all of your V-Day colors on lock.

Valentine's Day Outfit Ideas For A Walk In The Park

We understand the urge to just be outdoors, even in the winter. A cute walk through the park is a perfect excuse to wear the chic winter wardrobe you’ve been dying to break out.

Stand Studio Camille Cocoon Coat
ShopBop

This pink teddy coat will keep you warm on a cold Valentine's Day.

CZ Open Heart Tennis Choker
Adinas Jewels

This tennis choker with it's open heart detailing is all you need around your neck.

Cropped Cable Knit Cardigan
& Other Stories

A cable-knit sweater will keep you nice and warm on Valentines's Day and into the spring.

Valentine's Day Outfit Ideas For A Zoom Date

For some, a Zoom or video chat date is the only way to see their significant other this V-Day. Thankfully, you only have to worry about the outfit from the waist up.

The Tea Floral Mesh Bustier Crop Top In Magenta
Tobi

This dark floral top will set the mood right on and off the screen.

Katalina Necklace in Sterling Silver, $160 CAD
Wolf Circus

This vintage-inspired necklace will for sure make a statement through the screen.

All This Love Crop Top
White Fox Boutique

Make a bold statement on your Zoom call with this bright red top.

Bear-y Cute iPhone 11 Case
Wildflower Cases

Chances are you'll document your Zoom date for the 'gram. So why not make your phone case festive, too?

Valentine's Day Outfit For Ideas A Chill Night In

After spending a lot of nights in over the past year, spice up your favorite loungewear with luxe fabrics and some lingerie.

Silk Button Up Shirt
Skims

Lounge in luxury with this mauve silk shirt.

Pink Tiér Satin Pants
Tier NYC

Elevate your normal set of joggers and go for these satin cuffed pants instead.

Mallen Whisper White Stretch Jersey Jumpsuit
House Of CB

Get super cozy with your boo or a blanket in this soft curve-hugging jumpsuit.

Cloud Socks
Brother Vellies

The coziest socks on the market, if you ask us. Plus, they're available in a wide array of colors.