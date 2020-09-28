Valentino debuted a whole lot of denim on the runway during its Spring 2021 show on Sunday, and the French luxury brand went to the best of the best when it comes to jeans, too. Valentino's Pierpaolo Piccioli debut a surprise collaboration with Levi's, recreating its classic 1969 517 bootcut jeans.

The new jeans, which were designed for both men and women, will feature an exclusive custom label sporting both Levi's and Valentino's logos. As for when we'll be ale to get our hands on the this high-low partnership, you'll have to wait until 2021, as the boot cut jeans will arrive in Valentino boutiques next spring.

If you can't wait that long, or believe that the world won't even make it until then, Levi's has been busy with its many fashion collaborations. In August, it teamed up with Ganni on a collection of rental-only denim pieces, ranging from jeans to ruffled tops. More recently, Levi's announced that it would be celebrating Sanrio's 60th birthday with an exclusive collection of jeans, T-shirts, hoodies, jeans, tote bags, and face masks decorated with Hello Kitty prints.

Still, bootcut and flared jeans are making a big and bold comeback. While there are currently plenty of options on the market to choose from that fit the trend, there is only one Valentino. Check out the jeans on the runway, below.

Courtesy of Valentino

Courtesy of Valentino

Courtesy of Valentino

Courtesy of Valentino