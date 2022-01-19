Fashion
With proceeds going to Abloh’s “Post-Modern” Scholarship Fund.
Sotheby’s will auction 200 exclusive pairs of Virgil Abloh’s Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 sneakers from the late artistic director’s final Spring 2022 collection. Proceeds will be donated to The Virgil Abloh™ “Post-Modern” Scholarship Fund, which fosters equity and inclusivity within the fashion industry.
Bidding officially starts from Wednesday, Jan. 26, through Tuesday, Feb. 8. Ahead, check out everything you need to know about Virgil Abloh’s Louis Vuitton x Nike’s Air Force 1 auction.