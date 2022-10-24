When We Were Young Festival 2022 Was A Welcome Revival Of Emo Fashion

Things got off to a shaky start for the When We Were Young Festival on Saturday, October 22, when day one of the first time festival was canceled due to high winds a mere hour before doors were set to open. But once the nostalgia fest eventually got going, fans came out in their Hot Topic best to see performers like My Chemical Romance, Avril Lavigne, Paramore, and Taking Back Sunday rock the stage. The 2000s mall goth vibes were strong with concert goers decked out in plaid, fishnets, graphic tees, black and white stripes, and often pink hair—in keeping with some of this season’s biggest trends.

Ahead, see the best emo fashion moments from When We Were Young Festival 2022.