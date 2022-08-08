Gap Is Restocking Dapper Dan’s “DAP” Hoodie One Last Time

In light of Dapper Dan’s 78th birthday on Monday, Aug. 8, Gap surprised fans with a restock of its coveted “DAP” Hoodie. The two biggest influences on American style have teamed up for a third (and final) installment of the designer’s rendition of Gap’s fan-favorite arch logo hoodie, which is on sale up until Thursday, Aug. 11.

Launching twice through March 2022, Dapper Dan’s limited-edtion “DAP” hoodie has quickly sold out online and its latest drop of the comfy basic is your last chance to cop this historic piece before it’s gone for good.

Known for defining hip-hop fashion throughout the ‘80s and well into the ‘90s, Dapper Dan has become synonymous with his funky spin on luxury logomania. Throughout his long list of fashion accomplishments over the decades, he now reigns as the first and only designer to have his own name embroidered on Gap’s iconic logo hoodie.

“For my birthday wish today I want everyone who wants my hoodie to be able to get one, so here’s the last drop,” the Harlem designer wrote on Instagram. “Thanks to everyone for the amazing support, y’all help me take our culture around the world.”

See how you can finally get your hands on Dapper Dan’s must-have “DAP” hoodie, ahead.

What is the Gap & Dapper Dan “DAP” hoodie?

Dapper Dan’s limited-edition hoodie has reworked the Gap logo on its classic arch hoodie to read “DAP,” which references his history of remixing designer logos and materials over the decades from his famous Harlem-based atelier. The reimagined style comes in a slew of fun colorways, like blue, yellow, and black, as well as a fan-favorite salmon-colored hue and rose pink. The “DAP” hoodie ranges from sizes XS through XXXL and is priced at $98.

Courtesy of Gap

When and where can I buy the Gap & Dapper Dan “DAP” hoodie?

Starting now until Thursday, Aug. 11, you can officially shop the third (and final) drop of the “DAP” hoodie exclusively online at Gap.com. Check out Dapper Dan sporting the coveted style in the official campaign images, below.

Courtesy of Gap

Courtesy of Gap