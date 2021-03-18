The Molly Goddard x UGG Collaboration Is Finally Here

At long last, the Molly Goddard x UGG collaboration is here. The London-based designer debuted the three-piece collection during her Spring 2021 collection last September during London Fashion Week, including her take on the Classic Mini boot. The anticipated drop included the partnership’s campaign debut, styled by Alice Goddard and shot by Theo Sion.

“I was so excited to work with Alice and Theo for the UGG x Molly Goddard campaign. UGG gave us such freedom and as a result the images and videos we created feel very special and authentic,” Goddard said in an official statement. “I love working with contrasting materials, colors and textures and feel the campaign images capture this perfectly.”

The collection also includes a sheepskin slipper in pink or red, as well as an ultra-high platform slip-on shoes, which are available in three colorways.

“Molly is known for her thought-provoking take on femininity and unique fashion point of view,” said Andrea O’Donnell, President of Fashion Lifestyle for Deckers Brands, in a statement last September. “I was excited to see how she would reinterpret our iconic Classic Mini and give our heritage slippers a new spin. I love the collection. I can’t wait to wear the slippers outside and the boots with a Goddard confection.”

The Molly Goddard x UGG collection, ranging in price from $360 to $420, is available now on UGG’s website, as well as select retailers, including Dover Street Market, Nordstrom, SSENSE. Before you add a new pair to your online cart, take a look at the campaign photos, below.

Courtesy of UGG

Courtesy of UGG