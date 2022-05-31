June apparently marks a new era for both Marc Jacobs and famed ‘90s actress Winona Ryder. Ahead of the brand’s upcoming launch of its new “J Marc” shoulder bag, the Stranger Things star returns to her role as fashion muse for Marc Jacobs in nearly 20 years, previously fronting the designer’s Spring 2003 campaign, as well as becoming the face of his namesake beauty brand back in 2015.

This time around, Ryder is captured introducing the latest handbag offering for the brand’s global campaign, photographed by Harley Weir earlier this year in Los Angeles. The new images showcase the award-winning actress and the bag’s new silhouette, which draws inspiration from an early-aughts favorite, the Marc Jacobs “Stam” bag. The “J Marc” shoulder bag boasts soft leather and a signature interlocking “J” closure.

In the new campaign, Ryder is also sporting the handbag as a clutch, a crossbody, and a shoulder bag, which are available in a slew of vibrant colorways and patterns, too. As for the actress herself, who was styled by Emma Wyman, she’s dressed in pure gothic glam, rocking Marc Jacobs’ coveted “Kiki” boots, along with vintage tulle gowns and lace-trimmed silhouettes from the designer’s archives.

Ryder is both a close friend and muse to Jacobs over the decades, despite the actor’s infamous shoplifting incident in 2001, in which she was found guilty of grand theft (including a Marc Jacobs cashmere thermal) and felony vandalism. In fact, her notorious fandom for Jacobs — she also wore his designs for courtroom appearances following her arrest in 2002 — is what likely landed her a fashion campaign shortly after.

Launching Wednesday, June 1, the “J Marc” shoulder bag will be available to shop online at marcjacobs.com and its physical stores, along with select retailers. See more of Winona Ryder’s latest Marc Jacobs campaign in nearly 20 years in more detail, below.

Marc Jacobs/Harley Weir

Marc Jacobs/Harley Weir

Marc Jacobs/Harley Weir

Marc Jacobs/Harley Weir

Marc Jacobs/Harley Weir