Zendaya’s Valentino Spiderweb Gown Is Another Homage To Spider-Man

It seems that we’re getting an endless supply of Spider-Man-inspired looks from Zendaya during her latest movie promo tour.

On Monday, Dec. 13, the actress appeared at the world premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home in Los Angeles wearing a jaw-dropping haute couture ensemble, which was custom-made by Valentino and inspired by a John Galliano Spring 1997 dress.

Once again, she references the film franchise with sparkly webbed detailing, and the dress is also adorned with a plunging neckline, a high-slit, and an open back. Styled by her trusty image architect Law Roach, Zendaya completed her look with dazzling diamond earrings and rings from Bvlgari along with sparkly black pumps by Christian Louboutin and a mask designed by Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. The black-feathered accessory also resembles one worn by her co-star and boyfriend, Tom Holland, when he is playing the part of Spider-Man in the movie.

This isn’t the first (or apparently, the last) red carpet appearance where Zendaya served a Spider-Man-inspired outfit. Back on Sunday, Dec. 5, the actress also attended the film’s premiere in London paying homage to the Spider-Man series with a full look by Alexander McQueen featuring crystal raindrop embroidery that resembled webbing all over her gray double-breasted blazer and thigh-high boots. She accessorized her look with spiderweb diamond earrings with a spider-and-pearl pendant.

At the end of November, Zendaya also wore a vintage black gown from Roberto Cavalli’s Fall 2000 collection during a public appearance in Paris to promote her new film. The stunning silhouette was updated by creative director Fausto Puglisi with detailing on the back, exposing a golden spine jewelry piece. Shortly after her red carpet debut, a fan account pointed out that the spine embellishment seemed to reference the look of villain Dr. Octopus from the Spider-Man series, which the actress also reposted on her Instagram Stories.

With Spider-Man: No Way Home hitting theaters on Thursday, Dec. 16, we might get a couple more exciting red carpet appearances from Zendaya to come — or this just might be the major finale to wrap up a very stylish promo tour. Check out the actress wearing custom Valentino at the film’s premiere in Los Angeles in more detail, below.

