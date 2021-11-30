On Monday, Nov. 29, Zendaya kicked off the official press tour for her upcoming and highly-anticipated film Spider-Man: No Way Home, with her first stop being in the fashion capital of Paris for the 2021 Ballon d'Or Ceremony.

Styled by Law Roach, the actress arrived at the red carpet affair along with her costar and beau Tom Holland at the Theatre du Chatelet in a stunning (and vintage) black gown, which Roach selected from Roberto Cavalli’s Fall 2000 collection. The silhouette was actually updated by the brand’s current creative director Fausto Puglisi and has even more jaw-dropping detailing. With a closer look, the open back of the dress is adorned with a golden spine jewelry piece. Zendaya finished her outfit with a pair of black pumps, large gold hoops, and her hair slicked back into a low, neat bun.

In a recent Instagram post, Puglisi gave fans an even closer inspection of the dress, saying, “I love Zendaya since day ONE! ❤️ I re-edited this frock for my girl! Custom made for a Queen! ❤️I’m in Heaven! ✨Beyond! ✨✨ ZENDAYA IN CAVALLI!”

Shortly after her red carpet appearance, a fan account pointed out that the spine embellishment resembled the look of Dr. Octopus from the Spider-Man series, which the actress reposted on her Instagram Stories. The account captioned the funny but uncanny reference post, “Zendaya as Dr. Octopus but make it fashion. Villain Zendaya embodiment.”

But if there’s anything we’ve gathered from watching our beloved style star, it’s that she’s not only extremely talented on-screen, but she has also created some of fashion's biggest red carpet moments over the years, and this latest appearance is definitely one for the books. Some of Zendaya’s most recent looks included her sculptural gown from Rick Owens during the Dune premiere in London, her custom “wet” gown by Balmain at the 2021 Venice Film Festival, and her gold-breasted Loewe ensemble at the 2021 Women In Film event, just to name a few.

See Zendaya’s vintage Roberto Cavalli dress in more detail at the 2021 Ballon d'Or Ceremony in Paris, below.

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP/Getty Images