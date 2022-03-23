India Roby
Susan Alexandra Zodiac jewelry collection.
19 Zodiac Jewelry Pieces For The Astrology-Obsessed

Calling all horoscope enthusiasts!

In the past few decades alone, the rise of all things astrology have reached its ultimate peak, and nowadays, it’s common to base people’s character off of their zodiac sign (bonus points if you know your moon and rising). Much like wearing your favorite sports jersey or any type of branded merch, repping your main sun sign says a lot about you and the rising trend of zodiac jewelry is an easy and stylish way to do so.

Consider it a divine connection through what you wear. With the start of every zodiac season comes a wave of different emotions and energy, and whether you’re a stubborn Taurus, a sensitive Cancer, or a moody Pisces, there’s a range of horoscope-inspired jewelry pieces to choose from, like a medallion necklace depicting celestial constellations, a minimalist-friendly pair of astrology earrings, and even kitschy rings paired with your rightful birthstone.

No matter if you’re a hardcore astrology fanatic or a curious and casual explorer of the stars, we’ve compiled a roundup of our favorite zodiac jewelry pieces for all 12 signs. Check out the best accessories to shop right now, from necklaces and rings to phone cases and embellished mini bags, ahead.

ZODIAC LUCKY RINGS
BonBonWhims

If you’re a fan of the chunky ring trend, BonBonWhims’ Lucky Ring Collection is a different and whimsical approach to zodiac jewelry, as comes in vibrant colors and gems to match your sign and energy.

Zodiac Necklace
Bryan Anthonys

Every astrology fanatic needs at least one necklace, and Bryan Anthonys’ newly launched zodiac collections comes in classic gold and features both your sign and celestial constellation.

ZODIAC BRACELET
Montserrat

Nameplates are in, so why not make it astrology? Montserrat features all 12 zodiacs in its signature script and it comes adorned with a diamond, too.

Astro Studs in 14k Gold
Miansai

Miansai’s astro studs are destined to be your next go-to pair of zodiac earrings, which are made out of 14k yellow gold.

What's Your Sign Zodiac Ring
Frasier Sterling

Keep it cute with Frasier Sterling’s zodiac ring so you can flex your sun sign the next time you get asked, “What’s your sign?”

Sun, Moon & Rising Necklace
Susan Alexandra

Susan Alexandra’s newly-released jewelry line takes the zodiac trend to the next level, allowing you to choose your big three signs to fully emulate who you are.

Zodiac Ting
String Ting

Cult phone accessory brand String Ting just launched its first-ever seasonal collection and it’s all about the zodiac. Partnering with Celebrity Astrologer Aliza Kelly, the latest drop features 12 new designs that symbolize each astrological sign, made from the brand’s signature pearls, crystals, and heart-shaped emblems.

Bradley Zodiac Earrings in 14k Gold
Adornmonde

Whether you’re looking to gift a loved one or yourself, Adommonde’s petite star sign earrings are the only horoscope you need, and it’s dripped in 14k solid gold with a diamond accent!

AirPods Pro
Isabelle Staub x Casetify

Deck out your Airpods case with artist Isabelle Staub for Casetify’s astrology collection, featuring minimal illustrations of your sign’s constellations.

Rainbow Zodiac Hoop Earring Charm
The Last Line

Personalize your earring game with The Last Line’s rainbow zodiac hoop charm which can be worn with all of your favorite hoops, studs, and more!

Zodiac Medallion Necklace
Friends NYC

Friends NYC’s zodiac medallion necklace comes in every sign and looks great layered with other chains.

Standard Astrological Ripstop Nylon Tote
Baggu

If you’re looking for your next forever bag, Baggu’s reusable carryall tote features a vibrant astrological print that’s sure to get some attention.

Horoscope Keys
Bisoulovely

Bisoulovely’s Horoscope Keys come with a constellation for each horoscope, studded with the most precious gems. Plus, its whimsical keys is also adorned with the bow and wing detailing, adding a bit of sparkle to your outfit.

Astro Box
Cult Mia

Cult Mia’s astrology clutch is sure to be the next conversation starter on your nights out, with the collection embellished on both sides with hand-beaded pearls spelling out your zodiac sign.

Zodiac Necklace
Ana Luisa

Jazz up your outfits with Ana Luisa’s zodiac necklace, coming with a dainty chain and embellished with your sign’s symbol.

Zodiac Phone Case
Wildflower Cases

Add a bit of flair to your future mirror selfies with a zodiac phone case from Wildflower Cases, featuring Y2K-inspired graffiti artwork and, best of all, it’s on sale.

Zodiac Bracelet
Rellery

Celebrate your sun sign with Rellery’s zodiac bracelet, embellished with your symbol and birthstone. Mix and match other charms and customize your bracelet by adding your favorite flower, zodiac, and personalized letter charms.

Zodiac Mop Pendant
Rocksbox

This Rudiment Zodiac Pendant features a round sign charm on a mother of pearl background and is plated with 14k gold.

Double Zodiac Necklace
Abbot Lyon

Show off more than one star with Abbott Lyon’s customizable necklace, which comes in rose gold, silver, or yellow gold. Use your sun and moon signs, or pair up your sign with a special someone.