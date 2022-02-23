Finally, Zoë Kravitz’s The Batman Press Tour Is Happening

And just like that, The Batman arriving in theaters is already right around the corner, and with every new film comes the highly-anticipated press tour — and all eyes are on Zoë Kravitz, who is taking on the role of Selina Kyle, better known as Catwoman, alongside Robert Pattinson in the Matt Reeves-directed movie. We’re not only excited to see our favorite stars make their worldwide trip to promote their new work, but we’re most looking forward to seeing what Kravitz rocking on the red carpet.

With the official press tour kicking off on Monday, Feb. 22, the actress has already made her trek to Europe and it seems that we’re getting all-black, yet super chic, looks. So far, she’s been captured in long dresses and The Matrix-inspired coats (mostly from Saint Laurent, as the French fashion house’s longtime brand ambassador). Perhaps, we’ll soon get to see the star in at least one designer catsuit in the coming days? We know Anthony Vaccarello is an expert at designing one.

While we count down for the film to hit the big screen on Friday, March 4, see all of Zoë Kravitz’s red carpet looks from The Batman press tour, with more to come, ahead.

Monday, Feb. 21: The Batman Press Screening in Paris The Batman crew makes its first stop in Paris, with Kravitz opting for a minimal look. Seen alongside Pattinson and Brazilian soccer player Neymar, the actress wears a black dress from The Row’s Pre-Fall 2022 collection, which comes with a capelet that was wrapped around her upper body.

Tuesday, Feb. 22: The Batman Press Screening in Paris Instagram/@zoeisabellakravitz

Instagram/@zoeisabellakravitz The morning after the press screening, Kravitz posted her next outfit on Instagram. While taking in the view of Paris, she was seen in a black leather trench coat from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. Styled by Andrew Mukamal, she also wore a netted top underneath, along with a matching pair of mesh tights, leather pumps, and black sunglasses.