Taylor Swift Joins Lady Gaga's Star-Studded Benefit Concert Lineup

Last week, Lady Gaga got a whole host of Little Monsters to temporarily stop complaining about the delay to her highly anticipated sixth album Chromatica when she rebranded to bona fide humanitarian. Appearing in a World Health Organization media briefing on COVID-19, the ARTPOP-star announced that not only had she raised $35 million for the Solitary Response Fund, but she was also hard at work curating a benefit concert that she hoped would give viewers the chance to "sit back and enjoy the show that you all very much deserve" as we navigate the ongoing effects of this pandemic. At the time, the Oscar-winning singer offered a peak at who we could expect to see, and today, Global Citizen, who is partnering with Gaga and WHO to put on the concert, revealed the full lineup of guests, which just so happens to include an impressive number of A-List celebrities.

Hosted by the Holy Trinity of late-night television (Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert), One World: Together At Home, as it's been named, will air on April 18th at 8:00pm ET, appearing on networks including ABC, NBC, CBS, and The CW, as well as several global channels.

Last week's announcement included a preliminary list that included (in alphabetical order) Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, Finneas, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, and Stevie Wonder. Today, that list has been rounded out by some even bigger names including Taylor Swift, Oprah Winfrey, Celine Dion, and Jennifer Lopez. Other additions include LL Cool J, Lupita Nyong'o, Matthew McConaughey, Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes, and Usher.

Prior to the main broadcast, Global Citizen will livestream six more hours of celebrity performances and appearances on YouTube, Amazon Prime, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Apple, Twitch, and Tidal. This lineup includes (in alphabetical order) Adam Lambert, Andra Day, Angéle, Anitta, Annie Lennox, Becky G, Ben Platt, Billy Ray Cyrus, Black Coffee, Bridget Moynahan, Burna Boy, Cassper Nyovest, Charlie Puth, Christine and the Queens, Common, Connie Britton, Danai Gurira, Delta Goodrem, Don Cheadle, Eason Chan, Ellie Goulding, Erin Richards, FINNEAS, Heidi Klum, Hozier, Hussain al Jasmi, Jack Black, Jack Johnson, Jacky Cheung, Jameela Jamil, James McAvoy, Jason Segel, Jennifer Hudson, Jess Glynne, Jessie J, Jessie Reyez, John Legend, Juanes, Kesha, Lady Antebellum, Lang Lang, Leslie Odom Jr., Lewis Hamilton, Liam Payne, Lili Reinhart, Lilly Singh, Lily Tomlin, Lindsey Vonn, Lisa Mishra, Lola Lennox, Luis Fonsi, Maren Morris, Matt Bomer, Matthew McConaughey, Megan Rapinoe, Michael Bublé, Milky Chance, Naomi Osaka, Natti Natasha, Niall Horan, Nomzamo Mbatha, P.K. Subban, Picture This, Rita Ora, Samuel L. Jackson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Sebastián Yatra, Sheryl Crow, Sho Madjozi, Sofi Tukker, Superm, The Killers, Tim Gunn, Vishal Mishra, and Zucchero.

Find the lineup posters for both parts below.