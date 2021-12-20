2021 hasn’t really been anyone’s year, and the astrology was just as bumpy as the events unfolding on Earth. The cosmos presented a few brutal transits — a very harsh Mercury retrograde in Libra, the sun square Uranus showdown, and the excavations of Venus conjunct Pluto, to name a few — but thankfully, it’s not all doom and gloom. After an extra potent full moon in Gemini on December 18, we’re heading toward another powerful day for the cosmos: 12/21. Here’s everything you need to know to make the most of the magic.

12/21 is the winter solstice

If you’ve been freezing in the northern hemisphere, it’s only the beginning. December 21 marks the official changing of the season: the first day of winter. The winter solstice marks the shortest day and longest night of the year. After this day, the sun returns more steadily with each passing day, making it a celebratory moment and ideal for setting intentions. What seeds do you wish to sow and reap come spring?

12/21 initiates the start of Capricorn season

As the oldest and wisest of the earth signs, Capricorns are imbued with an unmatched sense of inner strength. Discipline, boundaries, goals, structure — all these Saturnian qualities are yours for the taking during Capricorn season. 12/21 is a great day to think on what you really want, set up a game plan, and consider what your own definition of power is.

12/21 is an angel number

Angel numbers are single digits or sequential numbers that routinely show up in one’s life, and with 12/21/21, some interpret the repeating numbers as divine. The number one is said to signify motivation, optimism, and inner work, while the number two is about harmony and partnership. What can be done within the self that leads to the greater good? Furthermore, 12/21/2021’s numerological calculation is 11, which is allegedly a master number. The number 11 encourages “exploring things which are beyond the physical nature of existence,” which in layman’s terms, is a potent day for manifestation

12/21 & its ancient rituals

Perhaps one of the best ways to celebrate 12/21 comes from the ancient Iranians. Called Shabeh Yaldā, or Yaldā Night, the Zoroastrian ritual is a celebration of the longest and darkest night of the year. Traditionally, the ritual was one of protection; people gathered together to stay awake in order to protect themselves against evil spirits that lurked during the long night. The tradition has remained strong for thousands of years, and every winter solstice, Iranians gather together to eat, drink, and read poetry well into the night. Those celebrating Yaldā Night are encouraged to eat watermelon, pomegranate, nuts, and dried fruit — the red hues of the fruit are significant, as they are said to represent the hues of dawn and the glow of life.