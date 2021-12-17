December 2021’s Full Moon In Gemini Is Extra Magical

The final days of 2021 are upon us, and what a year it’s been. From the recent upheaval of eclipse season, a Mercury retrograde in Libra for the books, the current Venus Retrograde in Capricorn, and more, it’s safe to say that we as a society have been through it. But astrology is never all doom and gloom, and December 2021’s transits finally offer some much needed cosmic levity. There are a few lucky happenings in the sky, including a beautifully situated full moon in Gemini on December 18. Here’s everything you need to know to make the most of the full moon’s magic.

It’s the first lunation since eclipse season

It’s the first cosmically safe time to return to your manifestation practices since early November. Why is that exactly? We’ve just cleared fall 2021’s eclipse season, which includes the closing of eclipses on the mutable Gemini-Sagittarius axis and the start of a new cycle of eclipses, this time on the fixed Taurus-Scorpio axis. Eclipses are famously a bad time for manifesting due to their volatile nature.

“Eclipses blast open the gates to primal forces, which are neither subtle nor peaceful,” warns NYLON astrologer David Odyssey. “This is not a moment for wading in the depths and discovering inner treasures, but for burning away, and claiming what survives the inferno.” When our luminaries, the sun or the moon, are obstructed, it’s best to lay low.

That being said, the full moon in Gemini on December 18 is fully in the clear from eclipse season, making it an ideal time to invest in the daily practices which imbue your life with meaning, keep you embodied, and help direct you to your highest values.

The full moon in Gemini is trining Jupiter

As a benefic planet, Jupiter is all about expansion and doling out blessings. The full moon in Gemini on December gets in Jupiter’s good graces through a trine — when two planets are 120 degrees apart and working in harmony — as the latter planet finishes out its final degrees in Aquarius. The two air signs work well together as is, and the full moon in Gemini will help illuminate the risk worth taking, and Jupiter might even ensure a big reward.

Bonus: Jupiter is about to move into its domicile in Pisces, which will bring a new year of good vibes. More on that here.

It’s also called the Cold Moon

Per the Farmer’s Almanac, the Cold Moon is a full moon taking place in December. The name is pretty literal: December is cold for the northern hemisphere, and the full moon often falls close to the winter solstice, the official end of Sagittarius season and the start of winter. (That’s right, winter technically has yet to begin!) This lunation encourages us to find the light in the dark, the warmth in the cold, and the connections within the sludge, and December’s full moon in Gemini imbued with Jupiter’s luck can make it all happen.