Tanisha Pina

Life

13 Earthy Gifts For Your Plant Obsessed Friend

From plant subscriptions to cool nature merch.

'Tis officially the season for gift-giving.

Much like candles, plants are a good gift for just about anyone — from the friend who seemingly has everything to that one cousin who you can never really read. The category is, of course, especially good to tap into for the plant lovers in your life, as there are so many niche and unique green thumb-inspired gifts out there right now.

While gifting actual plants or floral arrangements is always an option, the best gifts for plant lovers range significantly this year, from gorgeous coffee table books, to candles that smell of fresh dirt and flowers, to a new plant subscription company that’ll keep the gifts coming through the new year.

Ahead, check out the 13 best gifts for the plant lover in your life.

PACE OF NATURE Long-sleeve
Fresh Cut Flowers

An opportunity to wear your love of nature on your sleeve (shirt!).

Best Sellers Duo
The Sill

Fill up and liven any space with this minimal plant duo, including both a monstera and a snake plant. They come delivered in nursery grow pots nestled inside these minimal ceramic planters, which come in a variety of cool, subtle colors.

Flower Market Prints
Astrid Wilson

Sweden-based artist and designer Astrid Wilson's Flower Market collection includes prints inspired by different cities around the world, like Tokyo, Honolulu, Lisbon, and more.

Stems Candle
Shrine

Created for the "flower obsessed," this candle brings together the smell of a dreamy floral arrangement — like tulips and roses and mums — along with a hint of citrus, based in the crisp, natural scent of fresh dirt.

Horti Plant Subscription (3 Months)
Horti

With the three month subscription plan, Horti will send a plant kit every month including a new plant, information on how to best sustain it, and the company's signature 6" hand-painted pot and saucer.

W. W. Norton Plants for the People
Standard Dose

Not only is this book filled with a compelling exploration of the healing powers of plants (led by master herbalist Erin Lovell Verinder), it's accompanied by dreamy photos by Georgia Blackie, making for the perfect coffee table book.

TALBOT AND YOON Kirby Vase
Areaware

A blob vase to match your blob candle.

Plants Make People Happy Tee
The Sill

A self-explanatory declaration.

Chen and Kai Arm Vase
Coming Soon

Designers Chen Chen and Kai Williams created this cool, modern vase in collaboration with KARA, a New York-based accessories brand — so along with the vase comes a mini version of the brand's Bike Wallet draped under its handles.

Calhoun & Co. Plants! Throw Blanket
Urban Outfitters

With fringed contrast edging and a soft finish, this plant-obsessed throw was made in the USA from 100% recycled cotton.

Hay Watering Can
Finish Design Shop

For your friend whose other mundane home objects are already aesthetically pleasing.

Ply Design Studios Modern Wood Plant Stand (Set of 3)
Etsy

A trio of minimal and versatile natural wood plant stands to keep together or spread across a home.

SmallGarden
ēdn

This wifi-enabled smart box uses automated LED lighting to help you grow and maintain an indoor garden — from flowers to fresh herbs.