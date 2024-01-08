The 2024 Golden Globes After Parties Provided Even More Fashion Moments

Where there are award shows, there are after parties, and the celebration of the 2024 Golden Globes continued into the wee hours of the night. Stars kept stylists busy well past after the last award winner was announced, with plenty of outfit changes to keep the glitz and glamour of the swanky night going strong. Ahead, see the best of the 2024 Golden Globes after party outfits.

Chloë Sevigny and Natasha Lyonne Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Longtime friends Chloë Sevigny and Natasha Lyonne attended Netflix's 2024 Golden Globes after party at Spago. Lyonne, who was nominated for her role in Poker Face, switched from her striking, sculptural Maison Schiaparelli dress into an elegant gold gown.

Rachel Brosnahan Rachel Brosnahan Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images Golden Globe nominee Rachel Brosnahan changed out of her custom Sergio Hudson gown in favor of a little black dress with rosette detailing for the 2024 Billboard Golden Globes after party held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Paris Jackson Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Paris Jackson wore Celine to Vas Morgan and Michael Brown's 2024 Golden Globes after party.

Margot Robbie BACKGRID Margot Robbie, who was nominated for Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture for her role in The Barbie Movie, leaves an after party at the Chateau Marmont, dressed in custom Armani.

Jennifer Lawrence BACKGRID Jennifer Lawrence, who was nominated for Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture for her role in No Hard Feelings leaves an after party at the Chateau Marmont, dressed in Dior.

Greta Gerwig and Julianne Moore Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Julianne Moore, who was nominated for Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for May December changed into a sleek tuxedo jacket over a black gown for Netflix's 2024 Golden Globes after party at Spago.

Elle Fanning BACKGRID Elle Fanning, who was nominated for Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV Series for her role in The Great, wears a rosette-adorned gown while leaving Vas Morgan and Michael Brown’s Golden Globes after party.