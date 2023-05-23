XO, Kitty Star Anna Cathcart Is A Day One Swiftie

It’s been five years since Anna Cathcart made her breakout debut as Kitty, the precocious younger sister to Lana Condor’s Lara Jean Covey in To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before franchise.

But all heroines grow up; it was time for Lara Jean to go to college and now, it’s time for Kitty to take the reins. Cathcart now stars in XO, Kitty, the latest installment of the series, which finds her moving to Korea to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, only to realize their penpal romance wasn’t as solid as it seemed.

It was not only a major moment for Cathcart’s character Kitty — but marked a major moment for Cathcart, as she took on her first starring role.

“Shooting this show brought a lot of new experiences into my life and some challenges I’ve never faced before,” Covey tells NYLON. “I realized that I was capable of things that I know would’ve stressed me out in the past and that I would not have been able to handle in previous chapters of my life. Feeling that growth is such a rewarding and fulfilling feeling.”

Some of this growth had to do with maturing, of course, but others had to do with growing in her acting chops, which included learning how to fall and get up — literally.

“We were shooting the scene where Kitty falls on the cupcakes at the welcome party and this one take, I actually fell. I genuinely just tripped in my heels, and I fell way before I was even supposed to fall in the scene. All the background actors and the crew gasped, and I remember lying on the ground yelling ‘I’m good.’ That moment itself felt out of a TV show.”

NYLON caught up with the XO, Kitty star as she took on the NYLON 19, telling us about her early love for Taylor Swift, High School Musical 2, and Bratz, as well as her Great Canadian Baking Show obsession.

XO, Kitty is now streaming on Netflix.

1. What’s your astrological sign (and do you believe in it)? I am a Gemini and a sheep in the Chinese zodiac. That’s all I know.

2. What’s your go-to drink order? A green smoothie.

3. Who would be the three headliners of the music festival of your dreams? Sabrina Carpenter, JP Saxe, and Noah Kahan. I think I would cry.

4. What’s the weirdest snack that you make? Something that my mom and I have made since I was little is slices of cucumber wrapped in ham. Does that count as weird?

5. What’s a bad habit of yours that you’ve been meaning to fix? Never unloading my suitcase when I first get home from a trip. Literally, at this moment, I have multiple suitcases in my room that are all half full from different trips.

6. What was the last internet rabbit hole you went down? Movie trailers! I swear there is a never-ending amount of movie trailers. And there are so many good ones.

7. What was the last DM you received? It was from my sister and she was sending me an influx of sheep dog videos.

8. If you could be in any music video, what would it be? My 11-year-old self was obsessed with Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off” music video. I’m going to go with that for my younger self.

9. What was your first concert, and what are your memories of it? It was Taylor Swift! For the 1989 tour. I was working in Toronto at the time and went with my mom. Our seats were so high up that I remember being able to touch the stadium ceiling. That didn’t matter though — it was still the best show ever. I got a T-shirt and everything.

10. What was your favorite movie as a kid? High School Musical 2. I also loved the live-action Bratz movie. Shoutout to Janel Parrish! I played their DVDs over and over again, and somehow never got tired of them.

11. What was your teenage AIM screen name? What lyrics would make up your AIM away message today? …should I know what AIM is? I was born in 2003, does that make a difference?

12. What’s your favorite meme/internet joke and why? I have to say I’m not well-versed in memes, but one that I do love is the kombucha girl meme.

13. What’s your go-to breakup song? “No Hard Feelings” by Old Dominion.

14. What is your favorite red carpet look of all time worn by someone else? Pretty much anything Zendaya has ever worn.

15. What is one thing everyone should buy that is under $10? A ginger shot. I take them way too often. It makes me feel like at least I’m attempting to do something healthy.

16. What reality show would you most like to appear on? The Great Canadian Baking Show! My entire family is into it. Producers, if you’re looking for a host, hit me up, ok?

17. What is your best beauty tip or trick? I’m truly not the best person to ask for beauty tips — me with my random drugstore makeup products can only do one look and that’s all. I would love to know more though! I guess if I had to say a tip it would be to put blush on your nose and not just your cheeks. That’s something I’ve been really into lately.

18. What is one question you never want to be asked again? “How many fingers am I holding up?” When I take off my glasses.