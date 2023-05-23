XO, Kitty Star Anna Cathcart Is A Day One Swiftie

It’s been five years since Anna Cathcart made her breakout debut as Kitty, the precocious younger sister to Lana Condor’s Lara Jean Covey in To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before franchise.
But all heroines grow up; it was time for Lara Jean to go to college and now, it’s time for Kitty to take the reins. Cathcart now stars in XO, Kitty, the latest installment of the series, which finds her moving to Korea to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, only to realize their penpal romance wasn’t as solid as it seemed.
It was not only a major moment for Cathcart’s character Kitty — but marked a major moment for Cathcart, as she took on her first starring role.
“Shooting this show brought a lot of new experiences into my life and some challenges I’ve never faced before,” Covey tells NYLON. “I realized that I was capable of things that I know would’ve stressed me out in the past and that I would not have been able to handle in previous chapters of my life. Feeling that growth is such a rewarding and fulfilling feeling.”
Some of this growth had to do with maturing, of course, but others had to do with growing in her acting chops, which included learning how to fall and get up — literally.
“We were shooting the scene where Kitty falls on the cupcakes at the welcome party and this one take, I actually fell. I genuinely just tripped in my heels, and I fell way before I was even supposed to fall in the scene. All the background actors and the crew gasped, and I remember lying on the ground yelling ‘I’m good.’ That moment itself felt out of a TV show.”
NYLON caught up with the XO, Kitty star as she took on the NYLON 19, telling us about her early love for Taylor Swift, High School Musical 2, and Bratz, as well as her Great Canadian Baking Show obsession.