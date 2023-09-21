Every September marks yet another anticipated Apple launch. Following the company’s annual iPhone launch event at its California headquarters last week, a new generation of tech is upon us and luckily, you can shop the upcoming releases a lot sooner than you think.

Apple unveiled quite an exciting lineup this year — a slew of new iPhone 15 models and Apple watches, and an updated version of the AirPods Pro. Compared to previous drops, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus ($799), along with the iPhone 15 Pro ($999) and Pro Max ($1,199), ditch their usual charging ports the brand made famous for a newer USB-C cord. Chargers aside, we’re also getting brand new colorways this time around by swapping out bold hues for softer, pastel ones. While the Pro versions are offered in neutrals (black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium), the iPhone 15s are available in pink, yellow, green, blue, and black.

Photo: Courtesy of Apple 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

The launch also detailed a few upgrades to the Apple Watch Series 9 ($399) and Apple Watch SE ($249); this edition is made with 95 percent titanium and 72 hours of battery life. On top of fun colors – starlight, midnight, silver, pink, gold, and more – and interesting capabilities from the watchOS 10 to redesigned apps and carbon-neutral options, the company teamed up with Nike and Hermès on an array of eco-friendly bands. Expect to shop the Nike Sport Band, crafted from recycled fluoroelastomer; and the Nike Sport Loop, made out of a space-dye pattern using repurposed yarn from earlier designs.

The latest Apple lineup is now available for pre-order and will be up for purchase beginning Friday, September 22 on Apple.com.