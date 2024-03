When the quiet and apolitical Minnow finds herself at the center of a public scandal in her small town, she flees to a teaching position in Paris. It’s there she meets Charles, a radical activist at odds with his powerful family — and unknowingly almost repeats a secret tragedy from her family’s past. There's Going to Be Trouble intertwines stories of the late ‘60s student movements and the tumult of the modern world for a novel that pulsates with suspense and heart.