This is FOMO, your destination for the best party photos from each week’s most fabulous events. This time, FOMO takes Miami, bringing you the best Art Basel had to offer. Live the IRL fun URL, ahead.

The Delilah Miami Grand Opening

LA-based luxury hospitality titan The h.wood Group celebrated the opening of its first East Coast outpost Delilah Miami with a party at the hotel’s restaurant Brickell, presented by BOSS in partnership with Hexclad, on Dec. 6. The VIP preview took place in advance of the restaurant’s Dec. 15 opening and included guests such as Shakira, Leonardo DiCaprio, Janelle Monae, Zach Braff, and more.

DJ Khaled World Red Eye Janell Monae World Red Eye Mia Moretti Vivian Killea/Getty Tyga Vivian Killea/Getty 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

PatBo’s Opening Party

PatBo celebrated the opening of its Miami store, as well as the launch of the second capsule collaboration between creative director Patricia Bonaldi and Alessandra Ambrosio on Dec. 6. Sofi Tukker curated the music for the evening, which included an acoustic performance by Sophie Hawley-Weld. Cincoro Tequila, Novo Fogo Oranic Cachaca, Roseblood Wine, and Gorgie provided drinks, while guests went away with sandals provided by Havaianas.

Becky G BFA/ROMMEL DEMANO Camila Coelho, Patricia Bonaldi, and Becky G BFA/ROMMEL DEMANO Sophie Hawley-Weld BFA/ROMMEL DEMANO Chelsea Boatey BFA/ROMMEL DEMANO 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

SSENSE and Marni Capsule Collection Launch Party

SSENSE and Marni celebrated the new SSENSE Exclusive “Once Upon a Time at Marni” capsule at Soho House’s Miami Pool House on Dec. 6. Guests in attendance included the Clermont twins, James Blake, Blake Abbie, Miles Greenberg, Jordyn Woods, SAINt JHN, and more.

Jordyn Woods BFA Shameik Moore and SAINt JHN BFA Miles Greenberg BFA The Clermont Twins BFA Selah Marley BFA Nick Hadad and Lumia Nocito BFA 1 / 6 INFO 1 / 6

NEUDE. Official Launch Party

Neude, a luxury shapewear underwear line for men, celebrated its launch at their exclusive retailer The Webster, followed by an afterparty at Twist, on Dec. 7. Founders Eric Niemand and creative director Christopher Glancy also debuted the limited-edition copy of Neude. Paper, featuring photography by Steven Klein.

Guests RUVAN Guests RUVAN Guests RUVAN Guests RUVAN Guests RUVAN Guests RUVAN 1 / 6 INFO 1 / 6

NYLON House

NYLON celebrated Art Basel with a beachfront NYLON House blowout, featuring cocktails from Patrón and a performance by DJ Desiree, on Dec. 8. Partygoers had their beauty needs covered with Sally Hansen manicures and olfactory experiences from Vera Wang and David Beckham, plus makeovers courtesy of e.l.f, who also passed out goody bags stocked with their skin care and makeup products.

Janelle Monae World Red Eye Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios World Red Eye Meredith Duxbury World Red Eye Rckey Thompson and guest World Red Eye World Red Eye Patrick Ta and guest World Red Eye 1 / 6 INFO 1 / 6

Dion Lee’s First U.S. Flagship Opening Party

Dion Lee celebrated the brand’s first US flagship at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami, presented in partnership with Emcee and Cash App, with a party and performance by Kelela and DJ sets by Crystallmess, Mister Vacation, and Fashion, on Dec. 9. Guests, who included Princess Gollum and Kim Shui, sipped on specialty cocktails by Cash App and Tepozan Tequila.

Kim Shui Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com Princess Gollum Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com Yaeji Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com Kelela Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com Yvesmark Chery Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com LSDXOXO Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com 1 / 6 INFO 1 / 6

NYLON Nights

NYLON closed out Art Basel 2023 with a NYLON Nights party at a waterfront estate on the hyper-exclusive Miami Beach neighborhood Star Island, with Bodyarmor Flash I.V. drinks and cocktails by Patrón, on Dec. 9. A-list attendees included Red Rocket and The Sweet East actor Simon Rex and Insecure’s Yvonne Orji, among beauty icons like Patrick Ta and Meredith Duxbury.