NYLON Party Report Card: NYLON House, Art Basel Edition

Welcome to NYLON’s Party Report Card, where we give you the Who, What, Where, Why, and When on this week’s hottest parties — plus all the gossip you missed. It’s the inside scoop you need to feel like you were on the invite list. Sorry in advance for the FOMO.

WHAT: NYLON House, Art Basel Edition

WHEN: Friday, Dec. 8

WHO: Janelle Monáe, Alix Earle, Patrick Ta, Braxton Berrios, Rickey Thompson, Kevin O’Leary, Meredith Duxbury, James Blake and more

WHERE: Miami Beach

WHY: To show Art Basel how it’s really done

THE VIBE: NYLON returned to Miami Beach for another fabulous blowout on Dec. 8, this time bringing the immersive art and fashion party straight to the beach. Inside the packed NYLON House, Patrón kept guests’ thirst quenched with cocktails like Ranch Water, spicy margaritas, and spritzes, often served up in crowd-favorite, miniature Patrón bottle replicas. DJ Desiree kicked off the night, remixing Solange’s “Cranes In The Sky” into an uptempo dance track as VIP guests, who arrived in style thanks to Blacklane’s on-demind service, gravitated onto the dance floor where they stayed grooving all night long.

Meanwhile, NYLON House partygoers had all their beauty needs covered with Sally Hansen manicures, not one but two olfactory experiences from Vera Wang and David Beckham, and makeovers courtesy of e.l.f, who also passed out goody bags stocked with their celebrated skincare and makeup products. Naturally, guests immediately put their fresh glam to good use with an aura reader photo booth from Keys Soulcare before donning Quay sunglasses passed out in a number of styles to keep guests Miami-prepped for the weekend ahead. And for those needing a quick refresh? The Hilton Stay at gave partygoers the chance to relax, unwind with an unlimited minibar and surprise room service-esque drops throughout the night.

Guests like Janelle Monáe lived it up in VIP. WorldRedEye WorldRedEye 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios bring the party to NYLON House. WorldRedEye

And because NYLON House guests came to party, crucial sustenance — like Hot Cheetos and pizza bagels — flowed freely all night long. Following Desiree came sets from Talón, and Luciano Scalioni, plus a highly-anticipated headlining set from Rampa of Keinemusik. A little after 1 am, the party entered a new stage of fun. TikTok darling and NYLON It Girl Alix Earle danced in VIP with boyfriend and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios to hits like Drake’s “One Dance” while the party spilled out onto the sand in view of the dark, crashing ocean waves. It was another historic NYLON House for the books.

BEST DRESSED: Rickey Thompson, in a bedazzled bodysuit, low-slung trousers, and thick wraparound shades

Rickey Thompson dazzles at NYLON House. WorldRedEye

OVERHEARD: "I'll trade you a disposable camera for your NYLON House wristband..."