"Austin" Singer Dasha On Going Viral & Her First CMT Music Awards

In a year where country is having a big moment, thanks to Cowboy Carter and a forthcoming album from Lana Del Rey, Dasha is just getting started. The 24-year-old rising country music star just had her debut awards-show performance at the 2024 Country Music Television Awards — and brought NYLON along for the ride.

On April 7, Dasha performed “Austin” in the song’s namesake city, a bop that’s gone viral on Twitter for both its catchiness and its subsequent TikTok line dance. While she recently performed the song on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the CMT Awards show served as her official introduction to the country scene.

Ahead, go behind the scenes of her getting-ready routine for 2024 CMT awards.

Juan Flores Mena

This is your awards-show performance debut! How do you feel? How do you deal with nerves? The nerves will come and getcha. I feel overwhelmed, but in a really good way. This is literally all I’ve ever wanted to do. It’s been incredible seeing how fast my life and my reality can change with a song. Overall, I feel very mentally prepared for the performance, and I just know Sunday is going to be a night to remember.

Juan Flores Mena

Do you have any pre-show rituals? I try not to talk too much. I do a whole vocal warm-up and then I usually have a little heart-to-heart with myself. I look myself in the mirror and say, “You got this, you are good!” Basically, my own little pep talk.

What's on your getting-ready playlist? Tate McRae. Her entire album is stunning and makes me feel like the baddest b*tch alive.

Juan Flores Mena

Country is having a big mainstream moment right now. What are your thoughts on Cowboy Carter? Beyoncé is an icon, and I think her fearlessness jumping into a really difficult genre to be accepted in is really admirable. I love her use of traditional country elements like the banjo and fiddle throughout the album.

Juan Flores Mena

Describe your getting-ready process for the show. I get my glam done, my hair and makeup, do my voice warm-ups, do some stretches, and make sure my body is ready. Typically, that’s when the nerves usually kick in so I trick myself mentally into not freaking out.

Juan Flores Mena

What time do you go to bed at night? This is bad because I somehow always find a way to stay up until 3 a.m.

Juan Flores Mena

Describe your look for the night and what went into choosing it. I really wanted to do something that was going to make people turn their heads on the carpet. When my stylist Ali and I were talking about ideas, she showed me a picture of a floor-length cheetah dress. It’s a very classic look, and it’s giving a mob-boss wife. For my stage outfit, I’m wearing something that I feel like someone would actually wear to a honky-tonk on a Friday night, alongside some bedazzled camo cowboy boots that I couldn’t be more excited about. I wanted to keep it feeling really real.

Juan Flores Mena

Are there any iconic CMT performances you admire? The most iconic performance that comes to mind was Kelsea Ballerini’s “If You Go Down (I’m Going Down Too)” last year. Her entire performance was really fearless, especially given country’s political climate. She was standing up for what really matters, and it was just so admirable. I adore her in every way.