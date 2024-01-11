Watch Marisa Abela As Amy Winehouse In The First Back To Black Trailer

The first footage from the highly anticipated Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black is officially here.

The Sam Taylor-Johnson-directed film, which has been in development since 2018, stars Industry’s Marisa Abela as Winehouse, capturing her early rise to fame and her seminal record Back to Black. “I don’t write music to be famous,” says Abela as Winehouse in the trailer as the titular song plays. “I write songs because I don’t know what I’d do if I didn’t.”

Winehouse caught the public’s attention with heartbreaking, popular songs like “Back to Black” and “Rehab” — along with her signature bouffant and winged liner — in the early ‘00s during which the film is set. “Told from Amy’s perspective, the film is an unapologetic look at the woman behind the phenomenon and the relationship that inspired one of the most legendary albums of all time,” reads Back to Black’s logline.

Starring alongside Abela are Jack O’Connell as Winehouse’s husband, Blake Fielder-Civil; Eddie Marsan as Winehouse’s father, Mitch Winehouse; Juliet Cowan as Winehouse’s mother, Janis Winehouse-Collins; and critically acclaimed British actor Lesley Manville as Winehouse’s grandmother, Cynthia Winehouse.

While Back to Black marks the first biopic about Winehouse since her tragic passing from alcohol poisoning at 27 years old in 2011, the singer has been the subject of multiple documentaries, including 2015’s Oscar-winning Amy and the 2021 BBC TV film Reclaiming Amy.

Back to Black has received support from the Amy Winehouse Estate, Universal Music Group, and Sony Music Publishing, writes Variety. The film will hit theaters May 10 from Focus Features. Watch the trailer below.