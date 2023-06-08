A First Look At The Making Of Bad Things (Exclusive)

In Stewart Thorndike's thriller Bad Things, a weekend away at a snowy resort spins out into bloody torment for one friend group.
The film, which premieres at this year's Tribeca Film Festival and will have its streaming release on Shudder on August 18, boasts a stacked cast of both buzzy and legacy talent: Gayle Rankin (Glow), Hari Nef (Barbie), Annabelle Dexter-Jones (Succession), Rad Pereira (Betty), Jared Abrahamson (Ramy) and Molly Ringwald (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story).
Bad Things answers the call for female Travis Bickle and Jack Torrance-types to air their rage. For Thorndike, it's about the power of motherhood, a romantic and treacherous story that also opened space where "women and non-binary people can roar and roar."
"Being polite and subtle is forced on women," she says. "You get a group of actors like we have in Bad Things and they are vibrating with so much. Bad Things allows them to explore some of that."
Ahead of the film's Tribeca debut, Thorndike shares a first look at behind-the-scenes Polaroids exclusively with NYLON. The photos live up to Bad Things' promises of bloodshed, and Thorndike's commentary makes the incoming icy psychological nightmare all the more tantalizing.