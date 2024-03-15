Alix Earle Hits SXSW & More Party Photos You Missed

This is FOMO, your destination for the best party photos from each week’s most fabulous events. Live the IRL fun URL, ahead.

Margot Robbie and Andrew Mukamal Celebrate The Launch of Barbie: The World Tour Book

Margot Robbie and Andrew Mukamal celebrated the release of their co-authored book Barbie: The World Tour, published by Rizzoli in partnership with Mattel, at the West Hollywood clothing store Just One Eye on March 7. Guests enjoyed music by Nikki Pennie, along with drinks by Veuve Clicquot, Fiji Water, and Tequila Don Julio Rosado — the latter of which crafted cocktails inspired by the film and Mukamal’s notable press tour wardrobe. Guests included Donatella Versace, Zoe Kravitz, Channing Tatum, Hailey Bieber, and more.

Dieux Celebrates Sephora Launch

On March 7, cult favorite beauty brand Dieux celebrated its Sephora launch, at the 1926 Frank Lloyd Wright Sowden House in Los Angeles. Guests like Jamie Chung and Cam Wolf enjoyed music by DJ Zuri Marley and a musical performance by Kacy Hill. Hosted by Dieux founders Marta Freedman, Charlotte Palermino, and Joyce de Lemos, guests were encouraged to dress in their best “heavenly glamour” attire while enjoying custom Diuex-themed flash tattoos, aura-reading photo booths, and Forever Eye Mask tin engraving.

Alex Cooper & Friends Present The UNWELL House at SXSW

Alex Cooper, Harry Jowsey, and Madeline Argy hosted a grand opening party for their SXSW activation the UNWELL House on March 9 in Austin, Texas. SXSW participants and fans were lined up for blocks hoping to get into the soirée, which featured a live performance from Gashi, who played unreleased music off his forthcoming album Brooklyn Cowboy. Guests also enjoyed a cooking demonstration by Mario Carbone, who, along with Alix Earle and Argy, cooked his famous spicy rigatoni from Carbone Fine Food.

Working Families Hosts Party Politics House at SXSW

On March 11 and 12, the Working Families Party held a series of events and parties at its Politics House in Austin, Texas. The two-day event included a live podcast taping of Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson and Olivia Allen, with guest Devery Jacobs, along with a queer country night hosted by Neon Rainbows, which featured a drag show hosted by Brigitte Bandit, the drag queen who recently went in front of Texas State Senate to fight against anti-trans bills. Other events included roundtables and mixers with Tess Holliday, Amelie Zilber, and Mya Allen; a music showcase featuring cumbia rising star Estevie, neo-soul from Yaya Bey; and bilingual dream pop from Luna Luna. Guests also enjoyed flash tattoos, THC drinks from Artet, "VoteWoke" necklaces, and a change to snag some emergency contraception pills from healthcare brand Julie.

Tory Burch Celebrates Spring/Summer 2024 Collection

On March 12, Tory Burch, along with co-hosts and Style Saves founders Isabela Grutman and Rachael Russell Saiger, hosted a party at Burch’s Miami Design District boutique to celebrate the launch of the brand’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection. A percentage of proceeds from all the evening’s purchases benefited the Miami-based nonprofit, which supports local students and their families with school uniforms, food assistance, maternity needs, and more. Following the party, Burch, Grutman, and Saiger hosted a dinner at Casa Tua, featuring linens and plates from the Tory Burch Home collection.

Rue Sophie Celebrates The Brand’s Launch

Rue Sophie co-founder Sabina Vilusic hosted an intimate dinner on March 12 at Soho hotspot La Mercerie to celebrate the launch of the brand. The night started with cocktails before guests — like Leandra Medine Cohen, Ella Emhoff, Audrey Hilfiger, and more — were guided to their seats, where Vilusic kicked off the evening with a speech before an exquisite seated meal.

Tierra Whack Celebrates The Release of Her New Album

More than 400 art and music enthusiasts gathered for an immersive album listening experience of Tierra Whack’s record WORLD WIDE WHACK in a private venue above Union Square with floor-to-ceiling windows on March 13. Attendees got a look into the world of Whack’s album with a giant inflatable sculpture inspired by the work of conceptual artist Alex da Corte, with whom Whack collaborated on covers for the album, a music video trilogy, and more. The party was sponsored by Pantone, who created WORLD WIDE WHACK color palettes, while guests enjoyed music by DJ Kill Sing, cocktails by LALO Tequila, and food by Aunts et Uncles. Guests also had the chance to mingle, pop into a photo booth, and write congratulatory messages to Whack on a chalk wall.

Family Style Hosts Debut Supper Club with Banana Republic

Family Style, a new arts and style magazine at the intersection of food and culture, celebrated the publication’s first issue and website launch on March 13 at Daniel Humm’s Eleven Madison Park, with Banana Republic. Guests like Emily Ratajkowski and Tyler Mitchell joined Banana Republic’s Nicole Wiesmann and Bettina Mueller, as well as Family Style founder and editor-in-chief Joshua Glass to toast the publication’s debut. Chef Humm created special menu in a custom dining space outfitted with BR Home furniture. The inaugural issue of Family Style hit newsstands globally on February 26.

Mellerio Celebrates Its New York City Launch With Dianna Agron

On March 13, Dianna Agron hosted a dinner for French jewelry brand Mellerio in celebration of the New York City launch of the oldest jewelry house in the world. Agron was joined by guests Indre Rockefeller, Beverly Nguyen, Dianna Bartlett, Mickey Boardman, and more, many of whom wore Mellerio pieces. Dinner was at La Residence, a private penthouse in Soho, and curated by chef Yann Nury.

Miaou Hosts Celebrates L'Appartement Pop-up

On March 13, Alexia Elkaim of Miaou hosted a cocktail and shopping event to celebrate the opening of Miaou’s latest pop-up: L’Appartement in Fairfax. Guests like Paloma Elsesser and Camille Rowe got a sneak peek ahead of the pop-up’s March 15 opening. L’Appartement, which runs through March 24, is inspired by Elkaim’s grandmother's classic French apartment in Rive Gauche, and highlights the brand’s blend of Parisian charm with California cool. In a nod to Parisian flower markets, part of the store experience includes a partnership with floral studio Specimen Designs. Starface and adidas Originals will also showcase products newly introduced to the public, including Earth Star and a relaunch of the SL 72 sneaker.

Steve Madden and Jessica Rich Celebrate the Launch of Their New Collaboration

Steve Madden celebrated the launch of its collaboration with fashion mogul and designer Jessica Rich at The Pendry Hotel in West Hollywood on March 13. Guests like Jonathan Cheban, Caylee Cowan, Dennis Graham, and Loren Gray got an exclusive first look at the highly anticipated Steve Madden x Jessica Rich collaboration, which became officially available to shop on March 14.