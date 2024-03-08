Lana Del Rey And Barry Keoghan Buddy Up & More Photos You Missed This Week

This is FOMO, your destination for the best party photos from each week’s most fabulous events. Live the IRL fun URL, ahead.

Tierra Whack Opens World Wide Whack Experience At Frieze

Tierra Whack opened an immersive experience at the UTA Artist Space in Los Angles on March 3 as part of Frieze. More than 600 attendees — including Baby Tate, Bon Iver, and Yvonne Orgi — got a firsthand look at the visual narrative birthed from the collaboration between Whack and world-renowned conceptual artist Alex Da Corte. Guests enjoyed food by CollegeBoy cheesesteaks, dessert from Happy Ice, and cocktails from LALO Tequila, along with music by DJ Kill Sing.

Nordstrom and Paul Smith Celebrate the Launch of the Paul Smith Clubhouse

On March 6, Nordstrom men’s fashion director Jian DeLeon and designer Sir Paul Smith hosted a fireside chat and cocktail reception to celebrate the launch of the Paul Smith Clubhouse at the Nordstrom NYC Men’s Store. Guests gathered in the new Clubhouse space on the second floor of the men’s store and enjoyed cocktails and bites from the new Paul Smith Clubhouse menu inspired by Sir Paul’s mantra, “classic with a twist.”

Louis Vuitton and W Magazine Host An Intimate Dinner to Celebrate the 96th Academy Awards

On March 7, Louis Vuitton Artistic Director of Women’s Collections Nicolas Ghesquière and W Magazine’s Editor-in-Chief Sara Moonves welcomed a slew of A-listers to The Ennis House, a private residence in Los Angeles, for an intimate dinner to celebrating the 96th Academy Awards. It was a star-studded affair: Guests included Emma Stone, Zendaya, Barry Keoghan, Steven Yeun, Jay Ellis, Lana Del Rey, the Haim sisters, and many more. Throughout the evening, guests dined on a special menu curated by the award-winning Chef Michael Cimarusti of Providence LA, sipped on cocktails, and danced to a DJ set by Ross One.

Saks and Sabyasachi Host a Dinner Celebrating Oscar Weekend

Saks and Sabyasachi gathered VIPs for an exclusive party on March 7 in Los Angeles to celebrate the launch of Sabyasachi’s limited-time pop-up at Saks Fifth Avenue Beverly Hills. Guests, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kathy Hilton, Chriselle Lim, and Stephanie Shepard toasted the collaboration at a cocktail party at Saks Fifth Avenue’s new West Coast flagship on Wilshire Boulevard. Guests explored the pop-up while enjoying fresh fruit, sweet treats, and a caviar tasting bar. Following cocktails, guests joined Saks Fashion Director Roopal Patel and Sabyasachi Founder Sabyasachi Mukherjee for an intimate dinner at Olivetta in West Hollywood.

Versace and NET-PORTER Host a Cocktail Party

Donatella Versace and Alison Loehnis of NET-A-PORTER hosted an intimate cocktail party on March 7 in Los Angeles in celebration of Versace Icons, which are people who have made groundbreaking contributions to their professions. Guests, including Channing Tatum, Jon Batiste, January Jones, Simu Liu, Precious Lee, Teyana Taylor, Victoria Monet, enjoyed cocktails and a performance by 2024 Grammy Winner Coco Jones.

Prada ModePresents The Double Club Project

On March 7, Prada presented the third edition of The Double Club, a project by visual artist Carsten Höller, in collaboration with Luna Luna, a reborn ‘70s amusement park, in Los Angeles. The celebrate Höller’s project, Prada hosted a party with a site-specific installation, DJ sets and musical performances, and a private dinner at Brutalisten. Guests, including Gabbriette, Hunter Schafer, Jessie Andrews, Lykke Li, Milla Jovovich, and St. Vincent, enjoyed DJ sets by La Cosecha Internacional and Straight Honey, and performances by Arman Naféei, Cimafunk, Craig Richards, Jojo Abot, La Goony Chonga, and Mimi Xu.