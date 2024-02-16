Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross Step Out In Matching Tracksuits & More Party Photos You Missed

This is FOMO, your destination for the best party photos from each week’s most fabulous events. Live the IRL fun URL, ahead.

LELO & Fletcher Host Valentine’s Day & Launch Party in NYC

Luxury sex toy company LELO and singer-songwriter Fletcher teamed up for a Valentine’s Day launch party on Feb. 12. Held at Lower East Side hotspot Joyface, the party celebrated the launch of the SIRI 3, a new sound responsive sex toy that changes its vibrations based on music. Guests joined Fletcher for a night of cocktails from LALO Tequila and dancing, enjoying a playlist curated by Fletcher with DJ Duo The Muses.

Fletcher Madeleine Thomas/BFA.com The Muses Madeleine Thomas/BFA.com Jack James Madeleine Thomas/BFA.com Blest Jones Madeleine Thomas/BFA.com 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Saks and The Beauty Sandwich Celebrate the Launch of Snatching Sauce

On Feb. 12, Saks and The Beauty Sandwich co-hosted an intimate luncheon at L’Avenue at Saks, the Parisian restaurant inside Saks’ NYC flagship, to celebrate the launch of the brand’s 2202 Snatching Sauce. A cult favorite beauty product, Snatching Sauce is daytime serum that instantly tightens and brightens skin. Founder Iván Pol kicked off the event by guiding guests through his Beauty Sandwich mantra, repeating: “I am Love, I am Beauty, I am Energy.” Guests then enjoyed an “Open-Faced Sandwich” amuse-bouche before a lunch of tuna tartare, burrata, miso salmon, and filet mignon. After lunch, guests were sent home with quartz crystals from Sage & Salt.

Iván Pol and Rachel Zoe Zach Hilty/BFA Samantha Barry and Roopal Patel Zach Hilty/BFA Maya Allen and Iván Pol Zach Hilty/BFA Gezelle Renee Zach Hilty/BFA 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Chivas Regal Celebrates New “Golden House Glow Up” Set

Chivas took over the Bard Room at Hotel Chelsea on Feb. 13, bringing a mid-week turn-up to the storied institution. Waiters passed out savory mushroom sliders and milk and cookies while the bartenders provided strong pours of Chivas to the lively crowd. Guests had to the chance to custom make 14k gold-plated friendship bracelets and some were even lucky enough to peep an A-list (and NYLON favorite) couple in their prime: Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross partying in matching tracksuits.

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross Courtesy of Chivas Coco Rocha and James Conran Samantha Deitch/BFA.com DJs Angel and Dren Samantha Deitch/BFA.com DJs Angel and Dren Samantha Deitch/BFA.com 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Nine Orchard Celebrates Valentine’s Day

Lower East Side hotel Nine Orchard hosted a cocktail party to celebrate Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14. Held in the Swan Room and co-hosted by Beverly Nguyen, Eric Rutherford, Suzie Kondi, and Susan Alexandra, guests like artist Chloe Wise and Estelle Bailey-Babenzien enjoyed Champagne, French Bloom mocktails, and chocolate swans custom made by Casa Bosques Chocolate.

Becky Akinyode Matthew Weinberger Beverly Nguyen Matthew Weinberger Chloe Wise and John Erasmo Matthew Weinberger Eric Rutherford Matthew Weinberger Flynn Mcgarry and Amanda Burkett Matthew Weinberger Taylore Scarabelli Matthew Weinberger Whitney Peak Matthew Weinberger 1 / 7 INFO 1 / 7

British GQ And Paul Smith Celebrate Excellence In Film With Barry Keoghan

British GQ and fashion designer Paul Smith hosted a dinner to celebrate Excellence in Film with special guest Barry Keoghan at Mount Street Restaurant on Feb. 15 in London, England. Along with Keoghan, guests included Alex Wolff, Himesh Patel, Joe Alwyn, and Martin Freeman who all donned head-to-toe Paul Smith for the evening.