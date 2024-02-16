NYLON’s Best Party Photos Of The Week Feb. 16

FOMO

Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross Step Out In Matching Tracksuits & More Party Photos You Missed

A Valentine’s Day edition of FOMO has arrived.

This is FOMO, your destination for the best party photos from each week's most fabulous events.

LELO & Fletcher Host Valentine’s Day & Launch Party in NYC

Luxury sex toy company LELO and singer-songwriter Fletcher teamed up for a Valentine’s Day launch party on Feb. 12. Held at Lower East Side hotspot Joyface, the party celebrated the launch of the SIRI 3, a new sound responsive sex toy that changes its vibrations based on music. Guests joined Fletcher for a night of cocktails from LALO Tequila and dancing, enjoying a playlist curated by Fletcher with DJ Duo The Muses.

FletcherMadeleine Thomas/BFA.com
The MusesMadeleine Thomas/BFA.com
Jack JamesMadeleine Thomas/BFA.com
Blest JonesMadeleine Thomas/BFA.com
Saks and The Beauty Sandwich Celebrate the Launch of Snatching Sauce

On Feb. 12, Saks and The Beauty Sandwich co-hosted an intimate luncheon at L’Avenue at Saks, the Parisian restaurant inside Saks’ NYC flagship, to celebrate the launch of the brand’s 2202 Snatching Sauce. A cult favorite beauty product, Snatching Sauce is daytime serum that instantly tightens and brightens skin. Founder Iván Pol kicked off the event by guiding guests through his Beauty Sandwich mantra, repeating: “I am Love, I am Beauty, I am Energy.” Guests then enjoyed an “Open-Faced Sandwich” amuse-bouche before a lunch of tuna tartare, burrata, miso salmon, and filet mignon. After lunch, guests were sent home with quartz crystals from Sage & Salt.

Iván Pol and Rachel ZoeZach Hilty/BFA
Samantha Barry and Roopal PatelZach Hilty/BFA
Maya Allen and Iván PolZach Hilty/BFA
Gezelle ReneeZach Hilty/BFA
Chivas Regal Celebrates New “Golden House Glow Up” Set

Chivas took over the Bard Room at Hotel Chelsea on Feb. 13, bringing a mid-week turn-up to the storied institution. Waiters passed out savory mushroom sliders and milk and cookies while the bartenders provided strong pours of Chivas to the lively crowd. Guests had to the chance to custom make 14k gold-plated friendship bracelets and some were even lucky enough to peep an A-list (and NYLON favorite) couple in their prime: Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross partying in matching tracksuits.

Ashlee Simpson and Evan RossCourtesy of Chivas
Coco Rocha and James ConranSamantha Deitch/BFA.com
DJs Angel and DrenSamantha Deitch/BFA.com
DJs Angel and DrenSamantha Deitch/BFA.com
Nine Orchard Celebrates Valentine’s Day

Lower East Side hotel Nine Orchard hosted a cocktail party to celebrate Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14. Held in the Swan Room and co-hosted by Beverly Nguyen, Eric Rutherford, Suzie Kondi, and Susan Alexandra, guests like artist Chloe Wise and Estelle Bailey-Babenzien enjoyed Champagne, French Bloom mocktails, and chocolate swans custom made by Casa Bosques Chocolate.

Becky AkinyodeMatthew Weinberger
Beverly NguyenMatthew Weinberger
Chloe Wise and John ErasmoMatthew Weinberger
Eric RutherfordMatthew Weinberger
Flynn Mcgarry and Amanda BurkettMatthew Weinberger
Taylore ScarabelliMatthew Weinberger
Whitney PeakMatthew Weinberger
British GQ And Paul Smith Celebrate Excellence In Film With Barry Keoghan

British GQ and fashion designer Paul Smith hosted a dinner to celebrate Excellence in Film with special guest Barry Keoghan at Mount Street Restaurant on Feb. 15 in London, England. Along with Keoghan, guests included Alex Wolff, Himesh Patel, Joe Alwyn, and Martin Freeman who all donned head-to-toe Paul Smith for the evening.

Ed McVey, Harry Lawtey, Ella Hunt, Alex Marxsen and Maxim BaldryDave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Anthony Boyle and Barry Keoghan Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Joe AlwynDave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Himesh Patel, a guest, and Martin FreemanDave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
