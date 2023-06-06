Bottoms Trailer: Your Depraved Queer Fight Club Is Ready To Rumble

We’ve been looking forward to Bottoms for a long time. No, really, it’s been since April 2021, when Emma Seligman and Rachel Sennott, the masterminds behind Shiva Baby, announced they were reuniting to see if they could strike comedy gold.

Two years later, the queer coming of age comedy is almost here: Starring Sennott and Ayo Edebiri of The Bear, Bottoms follows two unpopular girls who start a fight club to try to get closer to their cheerleader crushes. Finally, we’re getting our first big look at the film: Today a red band version (aka R-rated) of the trailer was released, giving us a glimpse into the debauchery we’re in for.

“Could the ugly untalented gays please report to the principal’s office?” the trailer begins, to which a mean girl turns to the two and says, “Guess that’s you guys.”

What follows is nothing short of a spectacularly funny and strange jaunt into the deranged, violent, and debased world of Bottoms. Sennott introduces a group of girls to her “f*cking fight club” where they beat each other up, drawing bloodied lips and black eyes, all in preparation to exact revenge on everyone from someone’s stepdad to the football team. From the look of the trailer, it works: But maybe a little too well...

The stacked cast includes football player turned actor Marshawn Lynch, model turned actress Kaia Gerber, Ruby Cruz (Castle Rock), Havan Rose Liu (No Exit), Nicholas Galitzine (The Craft), Miles Fowler (Winning Time), Dagmara Dominczyk (Succession) and Punkie Johnson (Love Life). It is being produced by Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman, and Alison Small for Brownstone Productions, also known as the minds behind Cocaine Bear, one of the most fun movie theater experiences we’ve had in a minute.

The film has already garnered some favorable reviews after premiering at SXSW in March, which isn’t surprising. Seligman and Sennott’s Shiva Baby was as hilarious as it was touching, and Sennott and Edebiri have already made us laugh in their 2020 Comedy Central series “Ayo and Rachel Are Single.” But crucially, one reviewing compared the movie to Jamie Babbit’s 1999 teen satire But I’m a Cheerleader, a glorious pillar of queer cinema.

Bottoms is out in select theaters August 25 and nationwide on September 1. In the meantime, you can watch the trailer, below.