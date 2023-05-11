A year ago, Chrishell Stause posted a video of her giving a house tour in a white bikini — only it wasn’t really a house tour: It culminated in her walking out of a physical closet. She had just started dating G Flip, the Australian singer you’d be forgiven for never having heard of, and was coming out, to the joy of many a Selling Sunset viewer.

Now, Stause and G Flip have tied the knot. Stause announced the marriage with an Instagram post, featuring a tender video reel of the couples’ good times together — with a plug to G Flip’s new song “Be Your Man.”

“Love doesn’t always go as planned…Sometimes it’s immeasurably better,” Stause wrote. “Be Your Man is out now & linked in stories. If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest & most talented hard working people out there.Please go stream!I love you so much @gflip ❤️‍🔥#BeYourMan”

G Flip and Stause’s relationship came on the heels of her breakup with Jason Oppenheimer, which played out in teary scenes in Season 5 of Selling Sunset. Fans will note, however, that Oppenheimer posted a public congratulations on Stause’s post: “I am SO excited for this!! You and G are the most inspiring couple and the affection between you both is so pure,” he wrote. “I love you two tons and am so lucky to have you both in my life. 😍 congrats!”

Stause and Oppenheimer’s relationship, of course, came on the heels of a very public divorce from actor Justin Hartley of This Is Us fame, a breakup that played out (albeit one-sided, as Hartley never appeared on the show) on Selling Sunset. Soon after Season 5 ended, Chrishell dusted off her soap opera chop to star in one of G Flip’s music video, where the two shared a steamy liplock. You know what they say about artists and their muses! Stause then confirmed the relationship on the Selling Sunset reunion, right in front of Jason.

"I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me,” Stause said. “Their name is G Flip. They're non-binary, so they go by they/them. And they are an extremely talented musician."

The rest, as they say, is history. We’re excited to see G Flip and Stause’s love in action on Selling Sunset Season 6, which premieres May 19 on Netflix.