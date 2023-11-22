Maya Hawke, Nina Dobrev, and Ashley Park
FOMO

FOMO: Dior’s Holiday Window Cheer & More Party Photos You Missed

Featuring party photos from Timberland’s 50th Anniversary, Dior's holiday window unveiling at Saks, and more.

This is FOMO, your destination for the best party photos from each week’s most fabulous events. Live the IRL fun URL, ahead.

Raquel Willis’ Book Party

Following her talk and book signing at The Strand, Raquel Willis celebrates the release of her book The Risk It Takes to Bloom at the Highlight Room at Moxy Lower East Side, on Nov. 14.

Raquel WillosMICHAEL DAJOUR
Raquel WillisMICHAEL DAJOUR
MICHAEL DAJOUR
Raquel WillisMICHAEL DAJOUR
Raquel WillisMICHAEL DAJOUR
Off-White and Farfetch BEAT Dinner

Off-White and Farfetch BEAT celebrate the launch of _LOGIC, a new platform for collaborations and capsule collections, with a dinner and party at Delilah in Los Angeles on Nov. 15.

Avan Jogia, Ib Kamara, and HalseyCourtesy of Off-White
Courtesy of Off-White
Courtesy of Off-White
Isa RaeCourtesy of Off-White
Courtesy of Off-White
Courtesy of Off-White
Tribeca and Chanel’s Through Her Lens Conversation

Tribeca and Chanel host a Through Her Lens conversation between Patty Jenkins and Zazie Beetz exploring the importance of empowering women in film, followed by a cocktail reception at Fouquet’s New York on Nov. 16.

Havana Rose Liu and Coco BaudelleDimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Tommy DorfmanDimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Clara McGregor and Vera BulderDimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Patty Jenkins and Zazie BeetzDimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Timberland’s 50th Anniversary

Timberland wraps up its 50th anniversary celebration with the last stop in its Stoop series at Greenpoint Terminal Warehouse in Brooklyn on Nov. 18, featuring performances by Kaytranada, Aminé, Roc Marciano, Lola Brooke, and more.

AmineDerek Campbell
Lola BrookeDerek Campbell
Ariel Fox
Roc MarcianoNoemad NYC
Alex Fox
Dior and Saks Debut Holiday Windows “Dior’s Carousel of Dreams at Saks”

Dior and Saks celebrate the unveiling of Dior’s Carousel of Dreams at Saks, featuring this year’s iconic holiday windows and light show in New York City on Nov. 20.

Jennifer LawrenceZach Hilty/BFA.com
Eli Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, and Vashtie KolaZach Hilty/BFA.com
Zach Hilty/BFA.com
Maya Hawke, Nina Dobrev, and Ashley ParkZach Hilty/BFA.com
Zach Hilty/BFA.com
Deon Hinton and RJ KingZach Hilty/BFA.com
