FOMO
FOMO: Dior’s Holiday Window Cheer & More Party Photos You Missed
Featuring party photos from Timberland’s 50th Anniversary, Dior's holiday window unveiling at Saks, and more.
This is FOMO, your destination for the best party photos from each week’s most fabulous events. Live the IRL fun URL, ahead.
Raquel Willis’ Book Party
Following her talk and book signing at The Strand, Raquel Willis celebrates the release of her book The Risk It Takes to Bloom at the Highlight Room at Moxy Lower East Side, on Nov. 14.
Off-White and Farfetch BEAT Dinner
Off-White and Farfetch BEAT celebrate the launch of _LOGIC, a new platform for collaborations and capsule collections, with a dinner and party at Delilah in Los Angeles on Nov. 15.
Tribeca and Chanel’s Through Her Lens Conversation
Tribeca and Chanel host a Through Her Lens conversation between Patty Jenkins and Zazie Beetz exploring the importance of empowering women in film, followed by a cocktail reception at Fouquet’s New York on Nov. 16.
Timberland’s 50th Anniversary
Timberland wraps up its 50th anniversary celebration with the last stop in its Stoop series at Greenpoint Terminal Warehouse in Brooklyn on Nov. 18, featuring performances by Kaytranada, Aminé, Roc Marciano, Lola Brooke, and more.
Dior and Saks Debut Holiday Windows “Dior’s Carousel of Dreams at Saks”
Dior and Saks celebrate the unveiling of Dior’s Carousel of Dreams at Saks, featuring this year’s iconic holiday windows and light show in New York City on Nov. 20.