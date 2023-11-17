This is FOMO, your destination for the best party photos from each week’s most fabulous events. Live the IRL fun URL, ahead.

Saltburn Dinner and Karaoke

Director Emerald Fennell and producer Josey McNamara celebrate Saltburn with a formal dinner and karaoke at Nine Orchard Hotel on Nov. 9.

Courtesy of Amazon/MGM Courtesy of Amazon/MGM Courtesy of Amazon/MGM Courtesy of Amazon/MGM Courtesy of Amazon/MGM Courtesy of Amazon/MGM Courtesy of Amazon/MGM 1 / 7 INFO 1 / 7

Atelier Eva’s Strings & Ink Party

Atelier Eva's Grand Street studio hosts a party with a live string quartet, flash tattoos, and a wine tasting on Nov. 9 in New York City.

Courtesy of Atelier Eva Courtesy of Atelier Eva Courtesy of Atelier Eva Courtesy of Atelier Eva 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Antoni Porowski and Chef Kwame Onwuachi Expedia Dinner

Expedia Group celebrates the launch of Unpack ‘24: The Trends in Travel with a dinner hosted by Antoni Porowski and Chef Kwame Onwuachi at Tatiana in New York City on Nov. 13.

Jodie Turner-Smith, Emily Ratajkowski, and Antoni Porowski BFA for Expedia Group Antoni Poroski and Jonathan Van Ness BFA for Expedia Group BFA for Expedia Group Anthony Ramos and Chef Kwame Onwuachi Griffin Lipson Griffin Lipson Griffin Lipson 1 / 6 INFO 1 / 6

Jennifer Behr’s Holiday Collection

Luxury headpiece and jewelry designer Jennifer Behr hosts a cocktail party to celebrate the launch of the label’s Meet Me At Midnight Holiday Collection at Chapel Bar in New York City on Nov. 14.

Jeauni Cassanova and Rolly Robinson Courtesy of Jennifer Behr Umindi Francis Courtesy of Jennifer Behr Courtesy of Jennifer Behr Naomi Chin Wing Courtesy of Jennifer Behr Jelena Weir Courtesy of Jennifer Behr 1 / 5 INFO 1 / 5

Dua Lipa’s New Single at the Houdini Estate

Dua Lipa celebrates her new single “Houdini” with a fan event at the Houdini Estate in Los Angeles on Nov. 14, where Lipa made a surprise appearance.

Getty Images Dua Lipa Getty Images Dua Lipa Getty Images Dua Lipa Getty Images 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Kilian Paris’ New Fragrance

Kilian Paris celebrates the release of their new fragrance Smoking Hot with a holiday party at The Box in New York City on Nov. 14.

Getty Images for Kilian Paris Martha Luna Getty Images for Kilian Paris Dancers Getty Images for Kilian Paris Dascha Polanco Getty Images for Kilian Paris 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Sézane and Laura Brown’s New Collaboration

Sézane and Laura Brown hosts a celebratory dinner at the Lower East Side’s Gem Wine to announce the launch of their first collaboration “French Enough” on Nov. 15.

Laura Brown and Mélodie Monrose Ben Rosser/BFA.com Naomi Watts and Veronica Webb Ben Rosser/BFA.com Sarita Choudhury and Katerina Tannenbaum Ben Rosser/BFA.com Veronica Webb, Christy Turlington Burns, Pat Cleveland, and Brooke Shields Ben Rosser/BFA.com 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Maison Kitsuné’s New Cafe Kitsuné Location

Maison Kitsuné celebrates their new Café Kitsuné location in Silver Lake with a dinner organized by Gina Correll Aglietti and a party hosted by Beepy Bella in Los Angeles on Nov. 9.

Cobra Snake and Bennet Perez Cobra Snake and Bennet Perez Cobra Snake and Bennet Perez Cobra Snake and Bennet Perez 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Yohji Yamamoto’s Store Launch

Yohji Yamamoto celebrates the launch of its new Soho store with a cocktail party on Nov. 15.