FOMO
FOMO: Dua Lipa's "Houdini" Mansion Night & More Party Photos You Missed This Week
Featuring party photos from a glamorous Saltburn dinner, Dua Lipa’s single release party, the release of a new Kilian fragrance, and more.
This is FOMO, your destination for the best party photos from each week’s most fabulous events. Live the IRL fun URL, ahead.
Saltburn Dinner and Karaoke
Director Emerald Fennell and producer Josey McNamara celebrate Saltburn with a formal dinner and karaoke at Nine Orchard Hotel on Nov. 9.
Atelier Eva’s Strings & Ink Party
Atelier Eva's Grand Street studio hosts a party with a live string quartet, flash tattoos, and a wine tasting on Nov. 9 in New York City.
Antoni Porowski and Chef Kwame Onwuachi Expedia Dinner
Expedia Group celebrates the launch of Unpack ‘24: The Trends in Travel with a dinner hosted by Antoni Porowski and Chef Kwame Onwuachi at Tatiana in New York City on Nov. 13.
Jennifer Behr’s Holiday Collection
Luxury headpiece and jewelry designer Jennifer Behr hosts a cocktail party to celebrate the launch of the label’s Meet Me At Midnight Holiday Collection at Chapel Bar in New York City on Nov. 14.
Dua Lipa’s New Single at the Houdini Estate
Dua Lipa celebrates her new single “Houdini” with a fan event at the Houdini Estate in Los Angeles on Nov. 14, where Lipa made a surprise appearance.
Kilian Paris’ New Fragrance
Kilian Paris celebrates the release of their new fragrance Smoking Hot with a holiday party at The Box in New York City on Nov. 14.
Sézane and Laura Brown’s New Collaboration
Sézane and Laura Brown hosts a celebratory dinner at the Lower East Side’s Gem Wine to announce the launch of their first collaboration “French Enough” on Nov. 15.
Maison Kitsuné’s New Cafe Kitsuné Location
Maison Kitsuné celebrates their new Café Kitsuné location in Silver Lake with a dinner organized by Gina Correll Aglietti and a party hosted by Beepy Bella in Los Angeles on Nov. 9.
Yohji Yamamoto’s Store Launch
Yohji Yamamoto celebrates the launch of its new Soho store with a cocktail party on Nov. 15.