Hunter Schafer & Zendaya Bring ‘90s Prada To The Red Carpet

As Miuccia Prada’s current muse, Hunter Schafer has been routinely gracing red carpets in the designer’s finest offerings. After all, the face of the luxury line is an extension of its advertising — and with Prada and collaborator Raf Simons’ new, pro-uniform collection from Milan Fashion Week, it’s only a matter of time until Schafer shows up at an event wearing a sleek, refined silhouette from the Fall 2023 collection.

For her appearance at the 2023 Costume Designers Guild Awards, however, Schafer opted for the archives instead of the recent runway, wearing a look from Prada’s Spring/Summer 1997 collection. Originally modeled by Amber Valletta on the runway, the sheer purple dress was styled atop a white pleated skirt and matching bandeau for Schafer’s recreation. Schafer’s piece looked as ethereal as it did during its debut over 25 years ago, when Ms. Prada swapped her signature structured nylon silhouettes for more light and airy designs.

Schafer’s archival Prada moment follows that of her Euphoria co-star Zendaya, who stunned on the NAACP Image Awards red carpet over the weekend in a recreated set based off a look from Prada’s Spring/Summer 1993 collection. (Schafer also worked with Zendaya’s longtime stylist Law Roach, who clearly has an enviable in with Miuccia.) Zendaya’s white two-piece set — recreated for the actress by Miuccia herself — featured a bra with star-shaped inlays, swapping the original pants for a column skirt including the same cutouts.

Schafer and Zendaya dipping into the Prada archives also reflects trends happening outside the world of celebrities and red carpets. In January, the RealReal reported that the hunger for early aughts pieces is slowing down in favor of more timeless classics, like the clean, slightly more formal silhouettes of Prada or Jil Sander, up 376 percent and 263 percent, respectively. “For the past year, Y2K has dominated everything, but we’re beginning to see that flow in the other direction,” said Dominik Halas, who works as a master authenticator in vintage. “Demand for vintage from brands known for their couture-level tailoring is on the rise — and in a big way.”

See more photos of Schafer and Zendaya’s take on red carpet Prada, below.