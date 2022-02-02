Issa Rae Is Hosting An Apartment on Airbnb

Insecure may be over, but the show’s creator Issa Rae is hosting an Airbnb stay in a swanky South Los Angeles apartment to give guests the Issa Dee lifestyle for one weekend only.

The apartment is massive and gorgeous, complete with a pool that boasts a giant sign reading “Me Season,” which was made exclusively because of Instagram, perfect mid-century modern furniture in a palette of light sienna and moss, and a poolside canopy.

“I’m inviting guests to spend a weekend in my hometown to experience the culture, businesses and communities that influence my storytelling on screen,” Rae writes in the Airbnb listing. “I can’t wait to show guests all the things that make Black LA so special firsthand.”

Rae writes that guests will have the opportunity to explore some of her favorite landmarks in neighborhoods like Leimert Park, View Park, Inglewood, and Baldwin Hills. She’s also curated activities for during the stay, including a virtual chat with her, a “Game Day” dinner for two from Worldwide Tacos, a panoramic view of LA and the Hollywood Hills, art from local Black artists such as Maya Iman, Vakseen, and Domonique Brown, Sienna Naturals hair care, and, of course, no LA pad would be complete without a pool, complete with chaise lounges. Honestly, even I’d watch the Superbowl if it was on the couch in this living room, which looks like a plushy crescent moon with enough space for 20 of your closest friends.

Rae is the latest celebrity to get in on the themed Airbnb hosting craze, a media marketing technique that’s so very 2021. Last year, fans had the opportunity to rent out Carrie’s New York City apartment on Airbnb to promote the cursed Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That. House of Gucci also offered fans a chance to rent the giant, luxurious villa used in the film, the Villa Balbiano, located on the western short of Lake Como in northern Italy. And to celebrate the Scream reboot, horror fanatics could book a Halloween stay in the original house from the seminal 1996 slasher thriller. Call it a cash grab, a desperate attempt at cultivating nostalgia, or only something that could exist in an Instagram era, but I guess these stays aren’t not stimulating the economy.

Booking for Isa’s apartment opens at 10 a.m. PT on Tuesday, February 8 for one stay on February 12-14 for $56 a night. (Which certainly does not reflect its actual cost — if only!) You can see the full listing and gush over the photos here.