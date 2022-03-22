While actors flock to Utah, Los Angeles, and Austin for film festivals, for the last four decades, comedians have been trekking to Canada for the Just For Laughs festival, which has been a mainstay of the the comedy world for nearly as long as Saturday Night Live has been on air.

This year, the Montréal comedy fest returns for its 40th year with a series of arena shows, galas, concert shows, and club series highlighting some of the funniest people around today, during a time when so much of what’s happening in the world isn’t funny.

“We share in the world’s heaviness right now, and as leaders in the comedy industry, we are hopeful that we can provide some much-needed levity and premium quality laughter for all audiences, industry and artists planning to gather in Montréal this July,” the festival’s president Bruce Hills said in a statement on Tuesday.

Just For Laughs kicks off in July in Montréal. Here’s everything we know so far about the festival. We can’t tell you who the funniest new comedians yet to be discovered are, but here’s everything you need to know about the lineup and how to score tickets.

Just For Laughs Festival Dates and Location

Just For Laughs runs from July 13-31. It’s held in Montréal across several venues throughout the city.

Just For Laughs Festival Lineup

After two years of no in-person Just for Laughs festival, this year’s lineup is especially stacked.

Kevin Hart and Bill Burr will headline, performing in arena shows. Chelsea Handler, Jo Koy, Iliza Shlesinger, Russell Peters, Hannah Gadsby, Ronny Chieng, Patton Oswalt, and Marc Maron will be hosting gala shows that feature themselves and other comedians.

John Mulaney, Hasan Minhaj, Tommy Tiernan, Vir Das, Celeste Barber, and Neal Brennen will perform solo comedy concert shows. (Yes, “comedy concert” apparently isn’t just a thing that exists in the And Just Like That universe.)

The Club Series features more “themed” nights, like “The Nasty Show,” featuring jokes of the carnal nature or “Brit(ish)” featuring comedians from across the Atlantic — that include with a slew of comedians like Alonzo Boden, Dave Merheje, Paul Rabliauskas, Debra DiGiovanni, Jessica Kirson, Sheng Wang, Yannis Pappas, Big Jay Oakerson, and Dara Ó Briain.

How To Buy Just For Laughs Festival Tickets

Pre-sale tickets will be available starting Wednesday, March 23 at 10am at www.hahaha.com. Tickets will be available to the public as of Friday, March 25 at 10am on the same website. You can buy tickets for individual shows, or you can get a JFLMTL Pass.

Passes available include: the JFL 2-Show Pass for $109.99, 3-Show Pass for $149.99 and 5-Show Pass for $225. Each pass includes up to 12 free tickets from July 13 to July 31 (some restrictions apply).