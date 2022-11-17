Lindsay Lohan’s New Style Era Is Sweet Redemption

There’s nothing America loves more than a redemption arc. Any Lindsay Lohan fan can tell you that had a few things gone differently in her career, she’d be doing an Architectural Digest home tour and tastfully showing off her EGOT collection. Lohan is a tour de force when it comes to her craft — let me remind you that her stunning performance in The Parent Trap was her debut role, which still boggles the mind — and nothing feels more right than seeing her getting the top billing in movies again.

With Falling For Christmas, the first in Lohan’s multi-film deal with Netflix, the actress plays a hotel heiress who loses her memory after a skiing accident, and is nursed back to health by the guy from Glee in his charming bed & breakfast resort. And you know what a new film from a streaming behemoth means? A glittering press tour, stacked with pristine fits that’ll make your heart sing.

With a little help from stylist Law Roach (who famously paved the way for Zendaya’s current fashion darling status), Lohan hit the interview circuit in sweet and polished looks. From punchy suits to to slinky gowns, see all the looks from Lohan’s latest style era, below.

Good Morning America

Lohan first major appearance for Falling For Christmas brought her to Good Morning America, where she brightened the day in a bold, color blocked suit from Akris’ fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. Her jacket, turtleneck, and bootcut pants featured a green, yellow, red, and orange geometric pattern, plus thick, gold hoop earrings and a sleek bun as final touches.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Out In New York City

Lohan’s signature red locks were bright and sleek against her fresh, white shirtdress. The classic, understated look got a little flash of glamour with a gold belt and heels to match.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Falling For Christmas Screening

For the red carpet, Lohan opted for pure romance in a floor-length nude gown covered in delicate, floral motifs.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Tonight Show

If you’re a natural red head back in the limelight for the first time in years, you are legally obligated to stunt in a saucy red number. For her Tonight Show Appearance, Lohan went red hot in a crimson leather dress, white pumps, and as always, perfect hair.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

The Drew Barrymore Show

Lohan’s outfit change during her visit to The Drew Barrymore Show is a lesson in range. A sleek back set and a tiny handbag that screams “I own 51% of this company!” you say? Oh, a baby blue dress that radiates angelic sweetness? Everything goes well with cascading waves of natural red hair, baby!

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images