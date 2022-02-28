March 2022’s New Moon In Pisces Is Ripe For Manifestation

Astrology
Plus a Pisces stellium including the zodiac’s great benefit, Jupiter.
The moon goes dark on March 2, bringing us a sensitive and creative new moon in Pisces at 12:35 p.m. EST. The mutable water sign and last sign of the zodiac is plugged into the collective unconscious and the world of dreams, making this lunation potent for the most magical aspect of astrology: manifestation.
New moons are always in the same sign as the sun, resetting the monthly lunar calendar while creating the ideal conditions for setting intentions. As the new moon transits Pisces, the empathic water sign’s energy can help you boldly tap into the deeper parts of your subconscious for some serious psychic and spiritual overhaul.