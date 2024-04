In 2019, paparazzi photos of Kendall Jenner reading Tonight I’m Someone Else by Chelsea Hodson — a recommendation from her modeling agent Ashleah Gonzales — went viral. But beyond Gonzales’ impeccable literature curation for Jenner — which included writers from Melissa Broder to Eve Babitz — she was working on her own poems. Now, her sweet and stinging debut collection of poetry, Fake Piñata, is out this month. “I feel like a fake piñata myself,” she says in NYLON’s Spring/Summer 2024 issue. “When you open the book, you’re cracking open a piñata and finding all of these separate pieces of me that are all very different, but all belong to the same thing.”