As nature began to heal, Anna Wintour sighed a breath of relief. After endless mind-numbing Zoom award shows, the 2021 Met Gala would live to see the light of IRL day. Fashion’s biggest night out made its triumphant return to New York City on September 13 — only a short yet traumatizing year and a four months after the postponement and eventual cancellation of the original 2020 event. Along with all the glitz and glamour of the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” theme on the legendary red carpet, the 2021 Met Gala also delivered on what is perhaps the most crucial thread that holds our fragile society together: laugh out loud funny memes.

While the sharp minds at Instagram tapped jokester @SaintHoax has their first-ever Meme Gala Correspondent, real heads know the place true meme artistry calls home: Twitter dot com, baby! After being deprived of celebrities in outrageous designer costumes for too long, the memes and tweets were sharper than ever, complete with roasts, jokes, and the holy grail of viral award show tweets: "Jason Derulo falling down the stairs."

Scroll down to see the funniest memes and tweets from the 2021 Met Gala.