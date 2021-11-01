The November 2021 New Moon’s Magic, Explained

While every month’s astrology forecast brings new planetary transits, the celestial constants always include a new moon and a full moon. It’s astrology 101! November 2021’s astrology serves up quite a few curve balls — including a full moon partial lunar eclipse in Taurus on November 19. But the upcoming new moon in Scorpio on November 4 is extra potent, offering up chance to wade deeper into the intuitive waters of Scorpio season and work with its magic. See everything you need to know about the November 2021 new moon, below.

Why is the November 2021 new moon so spiritual?

New moons are historically auspicious. They’re the starting point of the monthly lunar cycle, which in layman’s terms makes them the perfect time to manifest and set intentions. Coming in on the tail of Halloween, this new moon is also known as “Lunar Samhain,” a reference to the Wiccan celebration that typically shares the same date as Halloween, Samhain. Halloween isn’t spooky without good reason; according to pagan beliefs, the veil between the world of the living and the departed grows thin on Samhaim. Communing with spirits and ancestors is more likely than you think.

What makes the November 2021 moon more potent?

Scorpio season is a time of emotional intensity. The fixed water sign is the private investigator of the zodiac, which makes the November 2021 new moon a great time to look inward. NYLON’s resident astrologer David Odyssey has you covered with November 2021 horoscope readings. (Pro-tip: Read for your rising sign to see how the planetary transits affect your chart specifically.) “Scorpio season 2021 will force you to parse out reactivity from intuition,” he writes. “So that you can clearly scope out who has your back, who is triggering you, and what they’re setting off within.”

The November 2021 new moon is also the last new moon of the year that’s not an eclipse, making it the last cosmically safe time to manifest without incurring the wrath of an eclipse’s volatility. “Eclipses blast open the gates to primal forces, which are neither subtle nor peaceful,” warns Odyssey. “This is not a moment for wading in the depths and discovering inner treasures, but for burning away, and claiming what survives the inferno.”

December 2021’s new moon will continue the eclipses on the Gemini-Sagittarius axis, so heed the professional advice and stick to manifesting on November 4. With all things Scorpio-related, this new moon will be emotionally intense, and only further magnified by an opposition from disruption-prone Uranus. Big shocks or revelations could be coming, but it’s not all doom and gloom. The fiery planet Mars is on your side; as Scorpio’s traditional ruler, the planet of action will align with the new moon and add a boost of motivation to help any intentions come to fruition.