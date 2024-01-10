A Sapphic Film Festival Is Coming to Film Forum

Love month is around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than a survey of sapphic yearning across cinema? Luckily, Film Forum is here with a truly comprehensive list of films that capture the beauty, joy, and longing of queer women. SAPPH–O-RAMA, a film series co-programmed between Andrea Torres and Emily Greenberg, will run Feb. 2-13 at Film Forum in New York.

The series takes a broad look at the lesbian image through the lenses of film, from the silent era to present day. Across 30 classics and lesser-known works, the festival captures the burning desire, gay panic, and secret longing of lesbians, from love-struck school girls to bike-riding dykes.

“The sapphic film canon offers an abundance of unique work brimming with desire, despair, heartache, joy, and possibility,” Torres and Greenberg tell NYLON. “This swoon-worthy selection of films — groundbreaking, cult favorite, or under-seen, from the silent era to present day — have earned their rightful place.”

The series include works like the 1953 Western Calamity Jane, the 1931 German romantic drama Mädchen in Uniform, the ‘90s cult classic But I’m A Cheerleader, and more, with works by Chantal Akerman, Lizzie Borden, Nouchka van Brakal, Cèline Sciamma, John Waters, Pedro Almodovar, and others.

Tickets to SAPPH–O-RAMA are available from Film Forum later this month.