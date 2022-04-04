Scamfluencers Is The Podcast For Scammer Obsessives

There’s no greater cultural pastime than diving into the world of charismatic scammers. We already know we can’t get enough — from a “German heiress” lying that the wire transfer is, in fact, on its way, to a man wreaking emotional and financial havoc on Tinder, the tales of con artists and the conned are nothing short of enrapturing. For those waiting with bated breath for the next addictive scheming fiasco to reveal itself, there’s now Scamfluencers, the new Wondery podcast series that unpacks the ambitious stories of deception from the worlds of social media, fashion, finance, health, and wellness.

Hosted by writers Scaachi Koul and Sarah Hagi, the new weekly series unpacks why grifting is so easy in the internet age, the bottomless desire for influence, and how culture allows scammers to thrive. “Maybe it’s because we all have those moments where we’re just so desperate,” muses Koul in the Scamfluencers trailer, premiering exclusively on NYLON today. “And then someone comes along and they convince you that they have all the answers.” From Black Swan Murder to a lavish yet ultimately fake Saudi Prince to an audacious Hollywood Ponzi schemer, each season will take the listener along the twists and turns of a fraudster, their victims, and what happens when the facade falls apart.

“Scaachi and I have known each other for a while and I’ve always wanted to work with her, so it was a no brainer. I said yes immediately,” Hagi tells NYLON. “But also, getting the opportunity to explore these truly crazy stories with a team of writers and producers who’ve worked on some of my favorite Wondery stories was a no brainer.”

A podcast is only as good as its hosts’ banter, and Hagi and Koul are well on their way to making listeners crack up. “I do not know Sarah Hagi and any claims she makes that we are acquainted are gross exaggerations,” says Koul. “I'm uniquely excited about Scamfluencers largely because I hope it'll give me the opportunity to expose Sarah as the con artist I know her to be.”

Scamfluencers premieres on April 11. Listen to the trailer, below.