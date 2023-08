Alex Kazemi’s debut novel New Millennium Boyz is a Y2K downward spiral, tantalizingly described as “the bastard love child of Bret Easton Ellis and Gregg Araki.” It follows Brad, a 17-year-old in the year 1999 who’s sick of his corporate boomer dad, new age mom, and their boring expectations of him. He embraces two freaky transfer students, who invite him out in the woods for a little Baphomet-worshipping fun. It’s there he indulges in his darkest impulses — capturing their depraved adventures on a Handycam — until things go too far, threatening to expose Brad for who he truly is.