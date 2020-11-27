'Tis officially the season for gift-giving. For us, that's a full month in which we'll be providing gift ideas for everyone on your list with our holiday gift guides. So make your holiday shopping a breeze this season, and let us help you find gifts for all the people in your life.

While 2020 has certainly limited just about everyone’s extracurricular activities, the concept of moving your body — and all of the benefits that come along with it — has remained a reliable option, and evolved in the process. Whether your friend has adapted to streaming their favorite yoga class, or discovered the truly restorative power of exploring their local trail, there are so many genuinely clever ways to gift your sportiest friend this year.

From enviable gear courtesy of brands like Outdoor Voices and Girlfriend to the classes from studios like Sky Ting and Barre3, and everything in between, there is no shortage of options.

Ahead, scroll through for 19 fitness-related gifts that you’ll actually want to give and receive, from a cool twist on a classic hiking boot to a small-apartment-approved workout machine.

