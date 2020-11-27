Tanisha Pina

Life

19 Sporty Gifts For The Fitness Fanatic In Your Life

For your friend that's (still) always moving.

'Tis officially the season for gift-giving. For us, that's a full month in which we'll be providing gift ideas for everyone on your list with our holiday gift guides. So make your holiday shopping a breeze this season, and let us help you find gifts for all the people in your life.

While 2020 has certainly limited just about everyone’s extracurricular activities, the concept of moving your body — and all of the benefits that come along with it — has remained a reliable option, and evolved in the process. Whether your friend has adapted to streaming their favorite yoga class, or discovered the truly restorative power of exploring their local trail, there are so many genuinely clever ways to gift your sportiest friend this year.

From enviable gear courtesy of brands like Outdoor Voices and Girlfriend to the classes from studios like Sky Ting and Barre3, and everything in between, there is no shortage of options.

Ahead, scroll through for 19 fitness-related gifts that you’ll actually want to give and receive, from a cool twist on a classic hiking boot to a small-apartment-approved workout machine.

Pippa Packable Puffer Jacket
Free People

A breathable, lightweight, and packable puffer jacket that folds into its own pocket (!) to double as a convenient travel pillow.

Moab 2 Mid OV Eco
Outdoor Voices

OV put a limited edition spin on these classic Merrell hiking boots — designed to be comfortable, waterproof, and eco-friendly for whatever outdoor adventures you have in store.

Theragun mini
Theragun

The Theragun experience — pocket-sized. This mini-gadget was designed to deliver quality muscle treatment, whether you're sore from working out or slouching at your makeshift WFH station.

Thyme Unitard
Girlfriend

There is so much power in a one piece — especially when it's made sustainably, like this one made of recycled water bottles.

Revive CBD Balm
Leef Organics

A topical, CBD cream that helps to revive and bring relief to sore muscles and joints, packed with a soothing blend of calendula, grapeseed oil, cacao butter, lavender and peony to fight inflammation (and smell great).

Beginner Bundle
Sky Ting

New York City Instagrammer's favorite workout is now virtual. Give the gift of one whole month of workouts, plus some cool, Sky Ting-approved merch.

Fanny Pack
Baggu

For hikes and long walks and short walks, this Baggu fanny pack is a no-brainer for your friend that's always on the go.

The Exercise Dress
Outdoor Voices

To wear around the house, to play socially-distant tennis — the possibilities are endless with OV's Exercise Dress. Available in various solid colors and prints, each dress comes equipped with a built-in shorts liner and phone pocket.

42 Birds Cork Yoga Mat
Free People

A minimal, sustainable, and ultra-light yoga mat that delivers extra grip and won't slip.

Beats Powerbeats Pro True Wireless In-Ear Earphones
Target

Designed specifically for athletes, these wireless, bluetooth earphones feature secure-fit earhooks customizable with various eartip options so that they'll stay in place no matter how hard (or fast) you go. More than just lightweight, these Beats earphones are sweat- and water-resistant, and deliver up to nine hours of listening time.

Nike Air Max 270 Premium Sneaker
Nordstrom

Can never go wrong with a strong, classic pair of Nikes.

Water Bottle
Sandy Liang

For your fashion friend who reminds their Twitter followers to drink water regularly.

The Machine
DB Method

When it comes to at-home workout equipment, the DB Method Machine is one of the most accessible in terms of price, size, and ease. Designed to target your butt and strengthen your pelvic floor with repetitive squatting motions, the machine can also be used for full-body work, from arms to abdominal workouts. Plus, the machine folds down small enough to slide under your bed — a huge bonus for city living.

Year Of Ours V-Waist Bike Short
Urban Outfitters

A cool switch up to your typical bike short. Complete the set with the brand's tennis-inspired Collared Bra Top ($79).

CORE PROPS KIT
Barre3

This core prop kit from Barre3 is an ideal bundle whether or not your friend streams to the workouts, complete with the brand's core ball, resistance band, set of two-pound weights, and core sliders, all in a convenient zip bag.

Saucony Triumph ISO 3 sneakers
Farfetch

This cool colorway of Saucony's Triumph ISO 3 style will liven up any run.

Sweaty faace mask
Faace

This face mask was designed to be used after a full week of workouts and/or weather changes, detoxing the skin from sweat, clogged pores, and irritation.

Gift Card
Classpass

For your friend who was always at a different class every weekend pre-quarantine, give the same gift of flexibility virtually with a month of Classpass.