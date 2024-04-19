New York’s Coolest People Met For An Impromptu Party At The Golden Swan

In New York City, there hasn’t been a go-to Thursday-night party spot for some time now. Since its opening in 2022, The Nines was that hotspot — but when the bar saw a wave of staffing changes late last summer, many of the then-regulars decided to find another place to go out.

Some people would go to Georgia Room or Casablanca; some would hang out at the bar at Balthazar. Others would head to Deux Chats or the Wythe Hotel. Some would even (gasp) consider joining a members club. But none of these factions is better than the sum of its parts, because it scatters the friends you used to be able to see in one fell swoop all over the city. That’s why two of the downtown crowd’s own, Ana Rosenstein and Frankie Carattini, decided to make their own Thursday-night party to reunite everyone under one roof.

Rosenstein, founder of amaro brand Amante 1530, and Carattini, a nightlife insider who’s run the door and VIP guests for The Nines and Laissez Faire, put their heads together on April 18 to host a party for New York’s coolest people on the upper floor of The Golden Swan. For the first hour, going to the bar in the restaurant’s tight quarters meant getting an inevitable tap on the shoulder from a pal you haven’t seen in a long time. The group included nightlife mainstays like Sofia Hublitz; Eden Pritikin, fresh off the buzzy sale of her Balenciaga archive; Romy David; Emmet McDermott; Faith Brown; and a slew of the regular faces and friends from when Carattini was at The Nines.

In the past, when this circle would get together, crowds would spill out onto the street waiting to get in. Here, at the nondescript door of The Golden Swan — which opened last summer in the former Spotted Pig location — cabs or Ubers would roll up and be greeted by Carattini. It was an invite-only party by and for the group looking for the next great bar.

For Carattini, hosting their own night made just as much sense as appointing a new “It” bar for this crowd. “We were bored, so we took matters into our own hands,” Carattini says. “It’s a little bit of the former Beatrice Inn vibe, in a beautiful space, and [it brings] the cool kids together better than the current options. We’re throwing our own party… because why not?”

While the event wasn’t necessarily about Amante 1530, there was a signature cocktail the crowd was loving: a mix of the amaro, tequila, and soda. Across the room, Yaz Saloom (also formerly of The Nines) was in the DJ booth playing a mix of favorites from Barry White to ABBA.

“There just wasn’t anything like this going on lately, and we missed seeing all these people, all our friends together,” Rosenstein says. “I live a couple blocks from [The Golden Swan], so I grabbed a few bottles of Amante and we started to put it all together. And it came out great — everyone's together and dancing again.”