George Clooney has Casamigos, Kendall Jenner has 818, and now the Delevingne sisters have Della Vite.

On Wednesday, Cara, Poppy, and Chloe Delevingne brought their contribution to the alcohol industry stateside with the U.S. launch of Della Vite Prosecco. Available in two varieties, the Italian bubbly is vegan and sustainably-made — and now conveniently for sale online on Reserve Bar. “In our past lives, we were definitely Italian,” Poppy said in a release announcing the brand’s expansion. “We love Italian culture, food, tradition, and history, and we wanted to create something to highlight that love. We’ve talked about starting a business together for years, but it had to be something we could all really get behind and that was meaningful to each of us in some way. Prosecco has always been our sisterly ritual, wherever we are in our lives, and countless memories were made over cold glasses of Prosecco. It was the obvious choice and a natural fit.”

Here, the three sisters share exclusively with NYLON their tips and tricks for throwing the ultimate, Prosecco-filled party.

What makes a good prosecco?

Chloe: Della Vite has a longer fermentation period than other Proseccos, we ferment for 60 days rather than 30, which means it has a smooth, creamy bubble.

Poppy: We were keen to make a Prosecco that wasn’t too acidic, and that didn’t taste too sharp or too sweet. So that’s what we looked for while we were tasting samples: something that was light, and very drinkable… a dangerous combination.

Cara: Similar to Poppy, I think the best Prosecco is light and very drinkable. It’s the perfect option for day or night - so many different occasions.

What is your favorite place/occasion to drink prosecco?

Chloe: Ooh for me, it's Saturday lunchtime, in my garden in the country, preferably with added sunshine.

Poppy: How long have you got? I’m in quarantine at the moment, as I’ve just returned from travelling. So currently it’s in the bath, watching Netflix.

Cara: It doesn’t matter where we’re drinking, I just want to be with my family or friends.

This week marks the brand’s U.S. debut — what are the biggest differences between U.S. and U.K. parties?

Poppy: In the U.S., my friends are really good at sticking to a dress code and in the U.K., my friends are really good at staying up until dawn.

Chloe: I think in the U.K., we don’t plan as much. We tend to throw a party at the drop of a hat to celebrate pretty much anything, while in the U.S., they are more serious party planners - and are very dedicated to the details.

Cara: I think I bring a little bit of British energy to any American party I go to so I’m not sure I know the difference!

What is the best party you've ever been to?

Poppy: My wedding in Marrakech in 2014 – it felt otherworldly.

Chloe: Cara’s 25th party in Mexico! She took us and 20 of her closest friends on holiday together and the whole holiday was a party – it was incredible.

Cara: Thanks Chloe! I do throw a mean birthday party.

What are the top 3 essentials of a good party?

Chloe: Chloe, Poppy and Cara.

Poppy: Table tops (for dancing), Twister, and Della Vite - of course.

Cara: Della Vite, great music, and good people.

What kills a party the fastest?

Poppy: For me, it has to be bad music. Bad music and I’m out of there.

Chloe: Running out of booze, that kills a party pretty quickly … or actually running out of drinks of any sort.

Cara: I think a party is all about the people.

Who would be your 3 dream party guests?

Poppy: Beyoncé, Keith Richards, and Stormzy. Can Timothée Chalamet come to the afterparty?

Chloe: Adele, Kylie, and … our Dad.

Cara: I refuse to answer this. My list is too long.

What is your go-to hangover cure?

Cara: Alka-Seltzer!

Chloe: Alka-Seltzer and Berocca for me!

Poppy: PG tips and marmite on toast. Or more Della Vite?