Carlita's NYLON Nights Playlist Will Make You Catch A Groove

Going out? Need a playlist? Then NYLON’s NYLON Nights playlist is here for you. Each month we invite a guest DJ to curate an exclusive playlist that will keep you going from pre- to post-game. For January 2024, DJ Carlita shares her freshest finds.

If you’re a regular at NYFW or Art Basel then there’s a high likelihood you’ve heard of Carlita and her roving, multisensory party series Senza Fine. Centered around bringing good vibes to unexpected spaces (like a hotel bungalow or an industrial warehouse from 1896), the event’s constant is the music, her nostalgia-laced house sets, and the revolving door of big-named peers she often taps to be her co-hosts, like Diplo, SG Lewis, and designer Heron Preston.

Carlita’s career has burgeoned from unexpected beginnings as a classically trained pianist and cellist since she was 3 years old, to now dominating the global DJ scene as its latest star. In 2023, she played Glastonbury and a hot-air-balloon set with Diplo at Burning Man, and there’s more to come this year: the arrival of her as-of-yet untitled debut album, and a slot at Coachella 2024. The key to any Carlita set is to embrace the throwbacks, an ethos that shines on her upcoming single, “Cash For Love,” which pulls from her love of ‘80s and ‘90s Italo house and disco, as well as the groove-filled playlist she’s exclusively curated for NYLON below. Stream it below, and read on as she explains each pick in her own words.

“Vibrate 2004 (Peace Division Mix)” - Big Black Boot

Recently discovered this track and I love the old-school house sound.

“Trust (Freeform Five & Kevin Mckay Reform)” - Romanthony

The soulful vocal in this track is one which I really enjoy at the moment, super catchy and has a great groove. Fun fact, Romanthony was also the vocalist on Daft Punk’s “One More Time” which is also one of my favorite tracks.

“Stop That” - Maceo Plex

With this track Maceo Plex proves why he's been at the top for such a long time. Pure energy.

“Joy Part II” - Butch

Absolutely love the buildup in this track – the bassline and sexy vocal work amazing together.

“Breathe” - Wallace

Wallace is one of my favorite new producers and his tracks always hit the spot. This one is no different!

“U Rocked My World (Pete Herbert & Tristan Da Cunha Remix 2022 Remaster)” - The Glimmers, Pete Herbert, Tristan Da Cunha

This disco track repeatedly and consistently rocks my world.

“Carry Me Higher Elite Mix (10 Inch Mix)” - The Blessed Madonna, Joy Anonymous, Danielle Ponder

The Blessed Madonna has always been a big influence for me and this collaboration with Joy Anonymous is a perfect match. The vocal in this is so good, and it’s a regular in my sets at the moment.

“Hachi (Short Version)” - Traumer

Traumer is a seriously talented producer, and this track is one of my favorites. It’s so groovy and clean and the vocal is amazing. I play it as often as I can get away with it.

“Fell In Luv (Black Circle Remix)” - Carlita, Calussa, Black Circle

Have been playing this remix out ever since we first heard it and I still can’t get enough of it. It was recently released as well.

“Maravilha Marginal (Aureum Radio Edit)” - Leticia Fialho, Bruce Leroy

Slightly more chill track that I love playing in my sunrise sets. The groovy, deep house sound paired with the Brazilian vocal really pulls this track together nicely.

“Enya Woa (Extended Intro)” - Pat Thomas

Pat Thomas is an amazing Ghanaian musician with super soulful vocals, I find myself listening to his music on the plane on repeat.