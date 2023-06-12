Coachella Officially Announced Its 2024 Dates

The year is far from over but Coachella is already looking ahead.

On Monday, Coachella organizers officially announced the festival’s 2024 dates and — no surprises here — it’s once again taking place across two weekends in mid-April. Even though we’re still months away from getting even a hint of who will be on the lineup for next year, you will soon be able to purchase tickets, starting at $500 a pop, as early as Friday, June 16.

Coachella wrapped up its 2023 edition back in April with its most global lineup of artists yet. Bad Bunny, K-pop stars Blackpink, Frank Ocean (with a controversial set), and a last-minute Blink-182 headlined the festival’s two weeks, but it was the lower bill filled with international stars that took the spotlight. Jackson Wang, who brought out Ciara; Rosalía, who performed a headline-worthy set; Arab pop star Elyanna, who made her debut as the first-ever artist to perform a set completely in arabic; DPR Live and Ian, two huge South Korean heartthrobs who made their Coachella debut; and many more. We imagine it can only get bigger and better from there.

Below, read on for everything we know so far about Coachella 2024:

When is Coachella 2024?

Coachella 2024 is officially set for the weekends of April 12-14 and April 19-21. It’ll take place at its usual place at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, California.

Who is playing Coachella 2024?

The lineup for Coachella 2024 hasn’t been announced. Check back in for updates.

When can I buy tickets to Coachella 2024?

You can register now to gain access to Coachella’s advance ticket sale for the 2024 festival.

The advance sale begins Friday, June 16 at 11 a.m. PST. Tier 1 general admission passes start at $499 excluding fees, and Tier 1 VIP passes start at $1,069 excluding fees. Be sure to set up Coachella AXS Fan account ahead of time to be ready for the advance sale.