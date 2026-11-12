The Dream Of 2010s Williamsburg Is Alive At Domino

For those of us who live in North Brooklyn, the Domino Sugar Refinery is always one of the first landmarks to welcome us back to our borough after a long commute home. Its 19th century brickwork and sea-glass-esque modern dome roof have become an integral part of the Williamsburg skyline, and its waterfront location makes it one of the most underutilized gems in the city. But no longer, because the powers that be are finally putting the once-abandoned building to good use and turning it into a music venue.

On Nov. 12, it was announced that part of the former refinery will get to live a new life as Domino, an all-ages 750-capacity venue and creative hub, starting April 2027. Once its doors officially open, fans will be able to attend concerts, club nights, comedy shows, film screenings, live podcast tapings, and fashion and art events at the historic factory all year long. Plus, the space will also be used for artist rehearsals, recording sessions, educational programs and collaborations with local cultural organizations and nonprofits, establishing Domino as an instant staple within the city’s creative community. The 2010s Brooklyn artist scene is so back.

The transformation will be brought to life with the help of tvg Hospitality, founded by Ben Lovett of Mumford & Sons (a solid return-of-millennial-optimism indicator if we’ve ever seen one), in partnership with Emerson Hospitality.

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No shows have been announced at this time, but expect the venue to match the “raw character of the former Domino Sugar Refinery with world-class sound, carefully considered sight lines, a bespoke bar program, and instinctive hospitality,” per a press release. The industrial space will prioritize function over design, and puts an emphasis on democratizing access to the arts via its community and culturally-minded goals. Not to mention, the venue’s primary ticketing platform will be Dice, an app known for fan-first policies, transparent pricing and its support of independent venues.

“Williamsburg was my introduction to New York City, as it was for so many artists and musicians twenty years ago,” Lovett said in a statement. “The neighborhood has changed enormously since then, but for decades, people have sought and found community in places like the one we’re building. Domino is our chance to carry that on: somewhere artists can develop ideas, audiences can discover something new, and neighbors feel they belong. Neighborhoods change. The need for a place like this never does.”

Domino will be located at 20 River Street, Brooklyn, NY 11249. For more updates, visit dominobklyn.com or follow @dominobklyn on Instagram.